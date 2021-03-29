Home / India News / Sharad Pawar taken to hospital after pain in abdomen, to undergo surgery
india news

Sharad Pawar taken to hospital after pain in abdomen, to undergo surgery

Pawar, who is on blood-thinning medication, will undergo a surgery on March 31.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Arpan Rai, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 29, 2021 11:49 AM IST
NCP chief Sharad Pawar addresses the media in New Delhi, Monday, March 22, 2021. (PTI)

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar was taken to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital after he complained of pain in his abdomen, confirmed party leader Nawab Malik on Monday.

"Pawar was feeling a little uneasy due to a pain in his abdomen last evening and was therefore taken to Breach Candy Hospital (in Mumbai) for a check-up. Upon diagnosis, it came to light that he has a problem in his gallbladder," Malik told news agency ANI.

Pawar, who is on blood-thinning medication, will undergo a surgery on March 31.

"An endoscopy and surgery will be conducted. All his programmes stand cancelled until further notice," Malik told ANI.

The 80-year-old NCP chief was scheduled to travel to West Bengal to campaign for chief minister Mamata Banerjee in the state Assembly polls. He was scheduled to stay in the state for three days, NCP chief spokesperson Mahesh Tapase had said.

The development comes amid speculation that Pawar met Union home minister Amit Shah at a top industrialist's residence in Ahmedabad on Saturday.

At a press conference in New Delhi on Sunday, Shah parried a query on the purported meeting, saying everything cannot be made public.

Malik, whose party shares power in Maharashtra with the Shiv Sena and Congress, had said no such meeting took place, adding there is an attempt to create confusion by spreading such rumours.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

84% new daily Covid-19 cases coming from 8 states, says health ministry

3 children charred to death in Bihar on Holika Dahan

Odisha cop suspended for making pregnant woman walk for 3km

Watch: Farmers dance, sing to celebrate Holi at Ghazipur border
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sharad pawar nawab malik nationalist congress party
TRENDING TOPICS
Bihar Board 12th Result 2021
BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result
Bihar Board 12th Result 2021 Live
Covid-19 cases in India
Bharat Bandh
IND vs ENG Live Score
Horoscope Today
BSEB Inter Results
Assembly Election News
India vs England
Bihar Board 12th Result Link
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP