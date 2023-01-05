Sharad Pawar takes jibe at BJP over unemployment: ‘Young men not finding brides’

NCP president Sharad Pawar has taken a fresh swipe at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) by attacking their governments at Centre as well as Maharashtra over unemployment. Speaking in Pune before flagging off his side's ‘Jan Jagar Yatra’ campaign on Wednesday, Pawar said the dearth of job opportunities are creating social issues for young men of marriageable age as they are not finding brides.

Narrating an incident, the veteran politician said that once while travelling, he had come across 15-20 men aged between 25 to 30 years. “[They were] sitting idle in a public square in a village. I asked them what they did. Some said they are graduates, some said they are post-graduates. When I asked if they were married, everyone responded in the negative,” he was quoted as saying by PTI.

He further stated that when asked, the men said no one was ready to give them brides as they had no jobs. Pawar said such complaints were more common in rural parts of Maharashtra.

“Some issue is created randomly to create hatred between two communities. Why are they doing this? Because they have not been able to fulfil the promises they had made during the election,” Pawar said, while slamming the BJP for creating divisions among communities instead of adopting policies to boost job opportunities.

The NCP supremo also jabbed the saffron unit for the loss of projects from Maharashtra, adding that no encouragement to existing industries are doubling the blow of unemployment.

Pawar's dig at the BJP can be attributed to the loss of five big-ticket projects from Maharashtra last year, which had deepened the tension between chief minister Eknath Shinde-led Sena-BJP government and the former CM Uddhav Thackeray's Sena faction.

Maharashtra had lost a dedicated manufacturing zone for power and renewable energy equipment to the BJP-ruled Madhya Pradesh, and ₹1.5 lakh crore Foxconn-Vedanta, ₹22,000 crore Tata Airbus, Medical drug park and bulk drugs park projects to Gujarat - also ruled by the saffron unit.

