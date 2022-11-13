Economic isolation feels like…: Aaditya Thackeray on loss of 5th project; BJP leader says, 'You were late'

As the Madhya Pradesh government has bagged a project of a dedicated manufacturing zone for power and renewable energy equipment, Maharashtra former minister and Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader Aaditya Thackeray said the project was proposed by the Maha Vikas Aghadi in June this year. Maharashtra's economic isolation seems like sanctions have been imposed on the state, Aaditya Thackeray said on the loss of the 5th project after Vedanta-Foxconn, Medical drug park, bulk drugs park and Tata-Airbus.

Projects depend on the competency of the CM and the industries minister. Both, focussing only on dirty politics, Maharashtra has lost out on 5 projects in 3 months.



Monstrous ambitions for oneself and zero ambition for Maharashtra’s economic development in past 3 months. — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) November 12, 2022

2) देशभरातून ‘एक्सप्रेशन ऑफ इंटरेस्ट’ मागविण्यात आले, 13 एप्रिल 2022 रोजी. (जागेअभावी इतर तपशील देत नाही)



3) प्रस्ताव सादर करण्याची अंतिम मुदत होती, 26 जून 2022 आणि एमआयडीसीने प्रस्ताव दिला 28 जून 2022 ….(2/3) — Chitra Kishor Wagh (@ChitraKWagh) November 12, 2022

The BJP, however, put the blame on the Uddhav Thackeray government and said the former government was late in submitting the proposal by two days. Replying to the criticism of NCP leader Supriya Sule, BJP's Chitra Kishor Wagh said at that time the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance was busy saving the government and the officers were doing their work. The deadline of June 26 and the Maharashtra government submitted the proposal on June 28, a day before Uddhav Thackeray resigned.

The Shinde-Fadnavis government is under attack for the recent loss of the projects that Maharashtra witnessed in a brief span of time. The government defended that situation saying that a project cannot leave a proposed state in just three months. Chief minister Eknath Shinde on Saturday said the Centre approved ₹2 lakh crore for 225 development projects in the state. "No project comes and leaves a state in just three months. It does not happen like that. These are just allegations. Our government welcomes and strengthens industries. In the coming days, Maharashtra will get big projects. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also assured the Maharashtra government that big projects will come to the state and a large number of jobs will be generated," Shinde said.

