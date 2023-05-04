Sharad Pawar's decision won't dent Maha Vikas Aghadi; am not against PM: Uddhav

In his first reaction to Sharad Pawar's announcement of resigning from the president post of the Nationalist Congress Party, former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday said the developments in the NCP won't affect the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance. Uddhav whom Sharad Pawar criticised in his recently released autobiography for weak leadership commented on the NCP tumult interacting with the media in Mumbai. Talking about the united opposition, Uddhav said nothing can stop the coming together of forces against dictatorship. "Opposition should go beyond the word opposition and become a force against dictatorsship. I am not against PM Modi; I am against dictatorship," Uddhav said.

Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday spoke to the media in Mumbai, the first time after Sharad Pawar's resignation from the post of the party chief. (PTI)

Though both the Congress and the Uddhav Sena have asserted that Sharad Pawar's decision to quit the president post won't affect the alliance in Maharashtra hoping that NCP will remain with the alliance which formed the government in 2019 and remained in power till 2022, the politics in Maharashtra is in crosshairs as the future of the NCP remains uncertain.

'World saw what I did as CM'

Replying to Sharad Pawar's statement in his autobiography that Uddhav was weak and could not quell the rumblings inside his party and resigned without giving a fight, Uddhav said, “ The world saw what I did as the chief minister."

‘Khud ka bal dikhao, why taking name of Bajrangbali’

Slamming both the Congress and the BJP for making 'Bajrang' an issue in poll-bound Karnataka, Uddhav said, "I will urge Marathi-speaking people in Karnataka to say 'Jai Bhavani, 'Jai Shivaji'. Balasaheb's voting rights were taken away for seeking votes on Hindutva. I don't know how this could be done in a democracy. And now PM Modi is asking voters to say Jai Bajrangbali. There must have been some changes in the politics then.

