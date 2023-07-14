Sharad Pawar's wife Pratibha Pawar admitted to hospital in Mumbai: Report

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ANI |
Jul 14, 2023 06:11 PM IST

Nationalist Congress Party supremo Sharad Pawar's wife Pratibha Pawar was admitted to Breach Candy hospital on Friday.

Nationalist Congress Party supremo Sharad Pawar's wife Pratibha Pawar was admitted to Breach Candy hospital here on Friday. As per the party spokesperson, the wife of the NCP chief was rushed to the hospital regarding her hand surgery.

Meanwhile, her husband and daughter Supriya Sule also reached the hospital.

Further information is awaited.

