‘Shared goal of diminishing India's growth': BJP claims Sonia Gandhi-George Soros link

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday alleged that former Congress chief Sonia Gandhi has links to an organisation financed by the George Soros Foundation which backed the idea of Kashmir as an independent nation.



“Sonia Gandhi, as the Co-President of the FDL-AP Foundation, is linked to an organisation financed by the George Soros Foundation. Notably, the FDL-AP Foundation has expressed their views that treat Kashmir as a separate entity,” the BJP said in a post on X. Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi.(ANI)

“This association between Sonia Gandhi and an organisation that has backed the idea of Kashmir as an independent nation expresses the influence of foreign entities on India’s internal affairs and the political impact of such connections,” the saffron party alleged.

The BJP further alleged that Sonia Gandhi's chairmanship of the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation led to a partnership with the George Soros Foundation, "displaying the influence of foreign funding on Indian organisations".



“Salil Shetty, the Vice President of the Soros-funded Open Society Foundation, participated in the Bharat Jodo Yatra. Here, he can be seen with none other than Rahul Gandhi, former President of the Congress,” the BJP added.

"Rahul Gandhi's press conference on Adani was live telecast by George Soros-funded OCCRP, which Gandhi used as a source to criticise Adani. It shows nothing but their strong and dangerous relationship and highlights their attempts to derail the Indian economy. Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has publicly acknowledged George Soros as an 'old friend'. It's something truly noteworthy," it said.

‘Will ask 10 questions to Rahul Gandhi on issue’: BJP MP

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey in a post on X alleged that Organised Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP) and Hungarian-American businessman George Soros have colluded with the opposition to ruin India's economy and defame the Modi government.



The US on Saturday rejected BJP's allegations that organisations funded by its State Department and elements in the American "deep state" were behind attempts to destabilise India through targeted attacks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and business tycoon Gautam Adani.

A spokesperson at the US embassy described the allegations as "disappointing" and asserted that the US government has been a champion of media freedom around the world.