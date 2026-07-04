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Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam's bail application rejected by Delhi court

The Delhi police on Saturday opposed the bail applications moved by Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam in the 2020 Delhi riots larger conspiracy case

Updated on: Jul 04, 2026 05:01 PM IST
By Arnabjit Sur
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A Delhi court has rejected the bail applications of student activists Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam in the 2020 Delhi riots larger conspiracy case. The order was passed by additional sessions judge Sameer Bajpai of Karkardooma courts.

Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam (File photos)
Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam (File photos)

The Delhi police on Saturday opposed the bail applications moved by Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam in the 2020 Delhi riots larger conspiracy case, arguing that there were no changes in circumstances and that both of them occupied a senior and significant role in the conspiracy, distinct from rest of the co-accused persons, HT earlier reported.

The submissions were made before additional sessions judge Sameer Bajpai of Karkardooma courts by Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) Madhukar Pandey. The court reserved its orders.

What Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam said in bail applications

Both Khalid and Imam in their bail applications moved last month, have cited a change in circumstances, highlighting the judgment pronounced on May 18 by a Supreme Court bench of justices BV Nagarathna and Ujjal Bhuyan while granting bail to Jammu and Kashmir resident Syed Iftikhar Andrabi in a narco-terror case being investigated by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

 
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Follow the latest breaking news, major developments and agenda-setting stories from India and around the world with the newsdesk at Hindustan Times. Operating round the clock, the desk brings together experienced editors, reporters and correspondents to deliver fast, accurate and contextual reporting across subjects that influence public policy, governance, business, society and international affairs. The HT News Desk covers politics, elections, government policies, the economy, business and markets, science and technology, the environment, law and order, infrastructure, education, climate issues and geopolitics, while closely tracking developments across states, institutions and global capitals. The team also leads coverage of major breaking news events, policy announcements, court proceedings, natural disasters, public emergencies and significant international developments. Reports published by the newsdesk are based on information gathered from reporters on the ground, official statements, government agencies, court records, regulatory filings, recognised institutions and other authoritative sources. Stories undergo editorial scrutiny and verification processes to ensure accuracy, fairness and relevance, and are updated as events evolve and additional information becomes available. Whether covering a key political decision in New Delhi, an economic policy shift affecting millions, a landmark court ruling or a major global event, the HT News Desk aims to provide readers with reliable, fact-based journalism that delivers not only the latest developments but also the context and analysis needed to understand their wider implications.

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