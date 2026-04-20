Sharp curve, loss of control, 100-ft plunge: What caused Udhampur bus crash that left 20 dead?

At least 20 people were killed and 36 others injured after a passenger bus rolled down into a gorge in Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur district on Monday. Officials said the vehicle took a sharp curve on a hilly road when the driver lost control. (HT Photo by Ravi Krishnan Khajuria)

The incident took place near Kanote village when the bus, travelling from Ramnagar to Udhampur, lost control and plunged into a gorge. Rescue operations were launched immediately by local authorities.

What led to the accident? Officials said the vehicle took a sharp curve on a hilly road when the driver lost control, leading to the bus rolling down a steep, rocky slope of around 100 feet before landing on a lower road.

Also read | 20 dead, 36 injured as passenger bus rolls into gorge in Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur district

DIG Udhampur-Reasi range Shiv Kumar Sharma said the bus, after losing control on the curve, also hit an auto-rickshaw on the lower road, injuring those inside.

Union Minister monitors situation Union MinisterJitendra Singh said he had spoken to Udhampur Deputy Commissioner Minga Sherpa soon after the incident and reviewed the situation.

“Just now spoke to DC Udhampur, Minga Sherpa, after learning about a tragic road accident, less than an hour ago, at village Kanote, involving a public transport bus on its way from Ramnagar to Udhampur. The rescue operation has been immediately undertaken. Heavy casualties are expected. All possible assistance is being provided. The injured will be shifted for medical aid. Arrangements being made to airlift the seriously injured. I am in constant touch with the local administration as well as our local workers team led by Rajinder Sharma,” he said in a post on X.