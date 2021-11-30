Sharp rise in number of drug abuse and alcohol-related suicides last year: Rai

The number of suicides resulting from drug abuse and alcoholism saw a sharp spike last year over previous years, minister of state for home affairs Nityanand Rai told the Parliament on Tuesday, citing data from the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB).

Rai said, “According to the latest data published by the NCRB, the total number of suicides due to drug abuse and alcoholic addiction during the years 2018, 2019 and 2020 were 7,193, 7,860 and 9,169, respectively.”

Going by these numbers, suicides in 2020 related to these two issues saw a jump of 16.65% over the previous year.

“The government is taking sustained and coordinated action for arresting the problem of substance abuse among the youth,” Rai said.

He also briefed the Parliament about the steps that the government is taking across India to address the problem, such as Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan in 272 most vulnerable districts, creation of 380 integrated rehab centres for addicts, 80 community-based peer-led intervention centres for vulnerable children and adolescents, and establishment of 93 outreach and drop-in centres.

Rai also listed the initiatives and awareness campaigns taken by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) to curb substance abuse among youngsters across the country.

He said, “The NCB has conducted 10,195 awareness programmes during 2020 and 20,189 such events so far this year.”

The annual data on accidental deaths and suicides released by the NCRB in September showed a sharp rise in suicide-related deaths.

There were 153,052 suicide-related deaths - the highest number since 1967. Drug abuse and alcoholism-related suicides accounted for 17% of the total number.