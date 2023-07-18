‘Exemplary’: Shashi Tharoor lauds PM Modi for outreach to Islamic world; G20 diplomacy. BJP reacts

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Monday praised Narendra Modi for his outreach to the Islamic world, describing it as “exemplary”. Tharoor also lauded the Modi government’s success in making G20 a “buzzword”, but expressed concerns over the country’s China policy beyond the ban on Chinese apps.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress MP Shashi Tharoor. (PTI file)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Speaking at a conclave of CNN-News18, the Thiruvananthapuram MP said, “In foreign policy, by and large, I used to be a critique at the beginning of the Modi administration. But I think they have touched all the bases reasonably well,” Tharoor said.

“I remember, in the first year of Modi's prime ministership, he travelled to 27 countries and not one of those was an Islamic country. I made a fuss about that as a Congress MP. But I am delighted to say what he has done subsequently to outreach to the Islamic world has been exemplary. In fact, it couldn’t have been better. Our relations with the major Muslim countries have never been better. I am happy to take back my early criticism,” Tharoor said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Reacting to Tharoor's statement, Bharatiya Janata Party IT-cell head Amit Malviya said, “Shashi Tharoor, perhaps in a moment of weakness, finally spoke the truth.”

Tharoor also said the united Opposition must come out with a common minimum programme if it has to take on the Bharatiya Janata Party in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“India did brilliantly; full credit for seizing the (G20) opportunity and highlighting India. The globe can’t ignore India anymore. PM Modi’s foreign policy has evolved," the Congress leader said.

‘Gave China a free pass for transgressions against India’

Tharoor, however, alleged that the government had seemingly given China “a free pass” for transgressions against India.

“Ties with China are at a crossroads. There is no clarity from the government on China policy. There is no discussion on China in Parliament. The ban on Chinese apps was just tokenism,” Tharoor said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON