Absolutely not: Shashi Tharoor rejects Trump's 'dead economy' remark for India

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Friday rejected US President Donald Trump's "dead economy" remark for India. The Republican leader had made the statement after the announcement of 25 per cent tariffs for India, attributing the duties largely to the country buying arms and oil from Russia, and its "far too high" tariffs for the US. New Delhi: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor during the Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Thursday, July 31, 2025. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)(PTI07_31_2025_000220A)(PTI)

“I don't care what India does with Russia. They can take their dead economies down together, for all I care,” Trump said on Thursday.

When asked about the remark, Shashi Tharoor said, "Absolutely not, everyone knows it."

Tharoor's remark came after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi backed Trump's remark, saying he "stated a fact" that the entire world knew.

"Yes, he is right. Everybody knows this except the Prime Minister and the Finance Minister. Everybody knows that the Indian economy is a dead economy. I am glad that President Trump has stated a fact... The entire world knows that the Indian economy is a dead economy," Gandhi said.

Shashi Tharoor had earlier called Trump's tariff announcement for India a "serious matter", saying 25 per cent, plus the unspecified penalties, could take the total duty to about 35-45 per cent.

"There's even talk of a 100% penalty, which will destroy our trade with America... The trade negotiations are underway, and there is a possibility that it may come down. If it doesn't, it will damage our exports, because America is a very big market for us,” news agency ANI quoted Shashi Tharoor as saying.

Donald Trump on Wednesday announced 25 per cent tariffs, plus penalties, for India, just days before his August 1 deadline for the imposition of reciprocal tariffs.

Trump called India "Russia’s largest buyer of ENERGY, along with China", and said India's tariffs are " among the highest in the world", which is why the US hasn't done much business with the country.

“All things not good! India will therefore be paying a tariff of 25 per cent, plus a penalty for the above, starting on August first,” Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

Hours later, he attacked India again for its close ties with Russia and said the two countries can take their "dead economies down together".