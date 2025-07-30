'All things not good': Donald Trump's full statement on India tariffs

After days of suspense, US President Donald Trump has finally announced tariffs on Indian imports - 25 per cent. The Republican said "all things are not good", pointing out to India being "Russia’s largest buyer of ENERGY, along with China". Prime Minister Narendra Modi walks along with US President Donald Trump at the White House, in Washington, DC. (X/Representative)

Read his full statement on Truth Social:

Remember, while India is our friend, we have, over the years, done relatively little business with them because their Tariffs are far too high, among the highest in the World, and they have the most strenuous and obnoxious non-monetary Trade Barriers of any Country. Also, they have always bought a vast majority of their military equipment from Russia, and are Russia’s largest buyer of ENERGY, along with China, at a time when everyone wants Russia to STOP THE KILLING IN UKRAINE — ALL THINGS NOT GOOD! INDIA WILL THEREFORE BE PAYING A TARIFF OF 25%, PLUS A PENALTY FOR THE ABOVE, STARTING ON AUGUST FIRST. THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER. MAGA!

In a separate post later, Trump wrote, "WE HAVE A MASSIVE TRADE DEFICIT WITH INDIA!!!

The US President's announcement slapping 25 per cent tariffs on India came days after he extended the deadline to August 1. Not so long before he announced the duties on Indian imports, he asserted that the deadline stays, meaning India can expect the tariffs to be imposed starting Friday.

Russia link in Trump's tariffs against India

As he announced tariffs against India, Trump categorically pointed out to the ties between India and Russia. His remarks came days after he threatened “secondary tariffs” if Moscow does not agree to a deal to end the Ukraine war within 50 days.

Several reports back then had said that the secondary sanctions would be on countries that purchase Russian energy.

A US senator had also named India, China and Brazil recently, warning Trump would impose stern tariffs on countries that continue to purchase oil from Russia.

Besides energy, Trump also said India has “always bought a vast majority of their military equipment from Russia”, as he announced 25 per cent tariffs for the country.

‘India’s tariffs far too high'

India's tariffs are “among the highest in the world”, Donald Trump said on Wednesday, but this is not the first time he has said so.

Earlier this year, Trump listed out countries who he said charge the US “tremendous" amount of tariffs and also named India among them. “India charges us auto tariffs higher than 100 percent," he had said.

Trump's announcement came days after it was reported that Indian and American negotiators spoke in Washington.