Shashi Tharoor reviews Aryan Khan's 'Bads of Bollywood', has a message for SRK: 'You must be so...'

It was a relaxing weekend for Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, who took a break from work and turned to Netflix while recovering from a bout of cold and cough. On his sister Smita Tharoor's recommendation, he gave the popular “Ba***ds of Bollywood” a chance, and now only has good things to say about the series. Tharoor concluded his review with a special father-to-father message for Aryan Khan's father Shah Rukh Khan.

Directed by Aryan Khan and produced by his father Shah Rukh's Red Chillies, the Netflix series has been the centre of attention lately. From its engaging storyline to a slew of surprise guest appearances, the show is a fun satire on Bollywood.

"I’s one of the best things I have ever treated myself to: absolute #OTT GOLD!," a part of Tharoor's post on X read, right before he gave a detailed review of the series.

The Congress leader said that while the series may take some time to grow on the viewer, it ensures that they are eventually "irresistibly hooked".

"The writing is sharp, the direction is fearless, and the sheer audacity of this satire is just what Bollywood needed. A genius, often hilarious, sometimes moving, and always unflinching look beyond the glamour, sending up every cinematic cliche with razor-like wit — and a series of insider jokes that let the audience into the act & behind the scenes," Tharoor further wrote.