How The Ba***ds of Bollywood perfectly predicted Lakshya's Filmfare Awards win moment with Shah Rukh: ‘The new Simpsons’

It was a big night at the 70th Filmfare Awards for Lakshya and the team of Kill, with the film winning 6 awards, the second-most for a film on the night. Lakshya was one of the winners, taking home the Best Male Debut award. But as the actor arrived on stage to take the prize, many viewers noted that he ended up recreating a scene from his recent Netflix show, The Ba***ds of Bollywood, and that too rather inadvertently. Lakshya received his first Filmfare Award on Saturday with Shah Rukh next to him, just how his character Aasman did on The Ba***ds of Bollywood.

From The Ba***ds of Bollywood to Filmfare Awards

Lakshya was announced the winner in the Best Male Debut category by Akshay Kumar. He beat Sparsh Shrivastava, Guru Randhawa, Abhinav Singh, Jibraan Khan, and Kshitij Chauhan for the prize. After the actor arrived on stage, Shah Rukh Khan, who was hosting the event, also congratulated and hugged him. The actor then stood to a side as Lakshya accepted the award and gave a speech. A frame from the moment shows Lakshya delivering his acceptance speech as Shah Rukh watches him with a smile.

The two actors had shared an identical moment in The Ba***ds of Bollywood. On the show, created and directed by Shah Rukh’s son, Aryan Khan, Lakshya plays Aasmaan Singh, a young actor smarting from the success of his debut film, Revolver. In the show’s version of Filmfare Awards – called FilmFirst – Aasmaan ends up winning the Best Actor and the trophy is handed over to him by Shah Rukh (who plays himself). The show has a touching moment where Aasmaan thanks his late father for the win as Shah Rukh watches with a smile.’

Many online noted that within weeks of the release of The Ba***ds of Bollywood, the reel became real, and that too, quite neatly. Both Aasmaan and Lakshya won the award for their first films, with Shah Rukh on stage. SRK and Lakshya even wore similar clothes in both the scenarios. Noting the so-called prophetic powers of American sitcom, The Simpsons, one fan wrote, “Bads is the new Simpsons.” The American show has been known to accurately predict dozens of world events years before they happened, including Donald Trump’s presidency and Diddy’s legal trouble.'

About Lakshya's recent projects

Kill, directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat, is an action film that stars Lakshya, Raghav Juyal, Ashish Vidyarthi, Harsh Chhaya, Tanya Maniktala and Abhishek Chauhan. The film was a critical and commercial success. The Ba***ds of Bollywood is a satire on the Hindi film industry that reunites Lakshya and Raghav, alongside Bobby Deol, Sahher Bambba, Anya Singh, Mona Singh, and Manoj Pahwa. The show began streaming on Netflix last month.