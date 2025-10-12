Filmfare Awards 2025 full list of winners: Laapataa Ladies sets new record with 13 wins; Alia, Abhishek, Kartik win big

Filmfare Awards 2025 full winners list: The 70th edition of the Filmfare Awards took place on Saturday at EKA Arena, Kankaria Lake, Ahmedabad. Shah Rukh Khan hosted the event with Karan Johar and Maniesh Paul. The event featured performances by Shah Rukh, Kriti Sanon, S and Kajol, among others. Laapataa Ladies won the Best Film award (along with 12 other trophies), equalling the record for most wins by one film (Gully Boy also won 13). Abhishek Bachchan and Kartik Aaryan shared the Best Actor in Leading Role Male trophy, and Alia Bhatt took home Best Actress. Filmfare Awards 2025 full list of winners: Laapataa Ladies made a record with 13 wins. Alia Bhatt and Abhishek Bachchan won Best Actor awards.

Full list of winners:

Best Actor in Leading Role Male--Abhishek Bachchan (I Want To Talk) and Kartik Aaryan (Chandu Champion)

Best Actor in Leading Role Female--Alia Bhatt (Jigra)

Critics' Awards for Best Actor Male--Rajkummar Rao (Srikanth)

Critics' Awards for Best Actor Female--Pratibha Rannta (Laapataa Ladies)

Best Supporting Actor Female--Chhaya Kadam (Laapataa Ladies)

Best Supporting Actor Male--Ravi Kishan (Laapataa Ladies)

Critics' Award for Best Film--Shoojit Sircar (I Want To Talk)

Best Debut Actor Female--Nitanshi Goel (Laapataa Ladies)

Best Debut Actor Male--Lakshya (Kill)

Best Debut Director--Kunal Kemmu (Madgaon Express), Aditya Suhas Jambhale (Article 370)

Best Action--Seayoung Oh and Parvez Shaikh (Kill)

Best Screenplay--Sneha Desai (Laapataa Ladies)

Best Story--Aditya Dhar and Monal Thakkar (Article 370)

Best Dialogue--Sneha Desai (Laapataa Ladies)

Best Music Album--Ram Sampath (Laapataa Ladies)

Best Lyrics--Prashant Pandey (Laapataa Ladies)

Best Playback Singer Male--Arijit Singh (Laapataa Ladies)

Best Playback Singer Female--Madhubanti Bagchi (Stree 2)

Best Adapted Screenplay--Ritesh Shah and Tushar Sheetal Jain (I Want To Talk)

Best Film--Laapataa Ladies

Best Director--Kiran Rao (Laapataa Ladies)

Best sound design--Subash Sahoo (Kill)

Best Background Score--Ram Sampath (Laapataa Ladies)

Best VFX--Redefine (Munjya)

Best Choreography-- Bosco-Caesar (Tauba Tauba from Bad Newz)

Best editing-Shivkumar V. Panicker (Kill)

Best costume--Darshan Jalan (Laapataa Ladies)

Best Production design--Mayur Sharma (Kill)

Best cinematography--Rafey Mehmood (Kill)

Special Awards:

Lifetime Achievement Award--Zeenat Aman and Shyam Benegal (Posthumously)

RD Burman award for upcoming talent in music--Achint Thakkar (Jigra, Mr & Mrs Mahi)