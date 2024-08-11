Shashi Tharoor says India ‘right’ in helping ‘friend’ Sheikh Hasina: ‘Would be disgraceful not to'

It would have been a ‘disgrace’ had India not helped Sheikh Hasina following her ouster as the prime minister of Bangladesh, according to Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, a former diplomat. Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina (left) and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (right) (File Photo)

Tharoor made the remark in an interview to NDTV.

“If we had not helped her, it would have been a disgrace for India…nobody would have wanted to be our friend, if we had treated our friend badly. Hasina ji has had (good) relationships with all Indian leaders. She is a friend of India, and India is a friend of hers,” he said.

When a friend is in trouble, one doesn't think twice before extending helping hand, the ex-Minister of State (External Affairs) stated.

“I applaud the government for doing this. In fact, I would have wanted nothing less. As Indians, I think we have certain standards we must stand for. The government has done the right thing by bringing her here and ensuring her safety. How long she wishes to remain, that's not for us. We should be proud that we stood with a friend when her personal safety was in danger,” he added.

On August 5, after a month-long student-led uprising against her, Sheikh Hasina resigned as Bangladesh's prime minister, and left Dhaka for Delhi the same day. She landed at the Indian Air Force's (IAF) Hindon base in Ghaziabad, near Delhi, and has been staying at the base since then.

Day after Hasina's arrival, External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar informed Rajya Sabha that at very short notice, she had requested the Indian government to allow her to fly to India.

Also, it was reported that Hasina would be seeking asylum in the UK or the US. However, the UK responded negatively when asked if it would consider her request, if made; the US, meanwhile, reportedly revoked her visa.