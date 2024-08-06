Where is Sheikh Hasina seeking asylum? Ex-Bangladesh PM's son clarifies

Former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's son Sajeeb Wazed on Tuesday said that his mother has not sought asylum anywhere.



“Reports about her (Sheikh Hasina) requesting asylum are actually incorrect. She has not requested asylum anywhere, so the question that UK or US are not responding yet is not true,” Wazed told NDTV. Former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.(AFP)

He said that the family intends to spend time together now and that Sheikh Hasina, who is 76 years old, was planning to retire after this term as she is done with politics in Bangladesh.

Wazed also mentioned that Sheikh Hasina is retiring from politics. Speaking about his mother’s stay, he said, “I am in Washington, my aunt lives in London, and my sister lives in Delhi. We don’t know. She might travel between these places.”

A day after Sheikh Hasina fled to India after she was forced to resign as the prime minister of Bangladesh, the plane that flew her to Ghaziabad's Hindon air base took off today without her.

The C-130 J transport aircraft took off today from the Hindon air base around 9 am with seven military personnel in it towards its base in Bangladesh.

'India in regular touch with Bangladesh'

External affairs minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar on Tuesday said that India is in regular touch with the authorities in Bangladesh, which is in the grip of a political crisis after its prime minister Sheikh Hasina resigned and fled the country.

In his address to the Rajya Sabha, the minister said, “In the last 24 hours, we have also been in regular touch with the authorities in Dhaka. This is the situation as of now. I seek the understanding and support of the House in regard to sensitive issues regarding an important neighbour on which there has always been a strong national consensus.”

Jaishankar also said that the government is monitoring the situation with respect to the minorities in the neighbouring country. According to local media reports, Hindu temples have been attacked and vandalised in the violence following Hasina's exit.