Shashi Tharoor to court: Cause of Sunanda’s death not established

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 08:08 AM IST
In this file picture, Shashi Tharoor seen with Sunanda Pushkar at Lalit Doshi memorial Award 2009-2010 at Y.B. Chavan auditorium in Churchgate in Mumbai(HT Archive/Hemant Padalkar)

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Wednesday told a Delhi court that doctors have not been able to ascertain the cause of death or establish whether his wife, Sunanda Pushkar, died by suicide, adding that the case of abetment to suicide against him was nothing but a figment of imagination of the police.

Tharoor, represented by senior advocate Vikas Pahwa, contended that Pushkar was already in bad health before arriving in the national capital on the day of her death.

Pahwa said there was enough evidence to show that Pushkar boarded the plane on a wheelchair and continued to use it till the time she reached her hotel room. “In January 2014, she was not a healthy person. A lady who can’t walk, who was on a wheelchair, who had autoimmune disease, they say such a lady is fit,” Pahwa told the court.

Pushkar, 51, was found dead in a hotel room on January 17, 2014, after which police charged her husband and Congress MP Shashi Tharoor for abetment to suicide, among other charges.

Tharoor has consistently denied all charges, calling them preposterous and motivated.

On May 14, 2018, Tharoor said in a tweet: “ I have taken note of the filing of this preposterous charge sheet & intend to contest it vigorously. No one who knew Sunanda believes she would ever have committed suicide, let alone abetment on my part...If this is conclusion arrived at after 4+ yrs of investigation it does not speak well of the methods or motivations of the Delhi Police....!”

