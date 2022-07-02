Amravati top cop said pharmacist's killing a robbery, should face action: Navneet Rana

Amravati MP Navneet Rana on Saturday demanded an enquiry against the city's police commissioner Aarti Singh over the murder of a medical store owner on June 21.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Rana claimed the Amravati top cop said that the incident was a robbery and tried to suppress the case.

“We wrote a letter to Union home minister Amit Shah and he took action by sending the National investigation Agency (NIA). After 12 days, the Amravati commissioner of police (CP) came in front of the media and said the case is similar to the Udaipur murder and is related to the content posted about Nupur Sharma,” Rana said.

“After 12 days she's giving clarification on the incident. She first said that it was a robbery and tried to suppress the case. The enquiry must also be done against,” the Amravati lawmaker further told the news agency.

The NIA has taken over the probe into the murder of Umesh Kolhe,54, who owned the medical store in Amravati.

On the night of June 21, Kolhe was going home on his scooter when he was accosted by three young men on a bike and hacked to death. Kolhe's son and wife were in a different vehicle but they could not save him.

Five people- Mudassir Ahamad, Shahrukh Pathan, Abdul Taufiq Sheikh, Shoeb Khan and Ateeq Rashid, have been arrested so far and the search is on to arrest others.

It has been reported that Kolhe was murdered over an alleged social media post supporting suspended Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Nupur Sharma, who recently made derogatory statements against Prophet Mohmmad.

The NIA will register a case under the stringent Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).

On Saturday, a team of the central agency visited Amravati.

Umesh Kolhe's murder happened a week before Kanhaiya Lal, a tailor in Rajasthan's Udaipur, was also brutally murdered, by two Muslim men, for supporting Nupur Sharma.

