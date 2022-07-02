Amravati killing: 'Not able to understand why he was killed…', laments brother

Umesh Kolhe - the pharmacist murdered in Maharashtra's Amravati on the night of June 21, allegedly because of WhatsApp messages supporting suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma amid the row over her Prophet Mohammed remarks - did not flag any threats to his life, his brother, Mahesh Kolhe, told news agency ANI on Saturday.

A distraught Mahesh lamented the killing of his brother, saying 'we're not able to understand why was he killed... because of a few forwarded messages?' and firmly denied reports he was killed in a robbery or hold-up that went horribly wrong.

"My brother forwarded some messages about Nupur Sharma in some WhatsApp groups... but we're not able to understand why was he killed? Because of two-four forwarded messages?" Mahesh Kolhe said.

"We're yet to ascertain the reasons for his murder. He never told us about any threats... he only forwarded some messages on Nupur Sharma..."

Umesh Kolhe, 54, was returning home on a two-wheeler late in the night when he was accosted by three men and murdered. His wife and son were in a different two-wheeler but they could not save him.

CCTV footage shows Umesh Kolhe riding his two-wheeler but the killing itself seems not to be clearly visible.

"On June 21 night, while my brother was en-route to his home after shutting his shop, some people attacked him and he was stabbed with a knife. When I reached he was already dead."

Six people have been arrested so far, Vikram Sali, the deputy commissioner of police for Amravati district, said, adding the accused had claimed they killed Kolhe because of what he posted about Nupur Sharma.

#WATCH Umesh Kolhe murder case | A total of six accused have been arrested so far from Amravati. During the investigation, we found that Umesh Kolhe had posted on social media in support of Nupur Sharma and this incident took place because of that post: Vikram Sali, DCP Amravati pic.twitter.com/0XRnfWjWXS — ANI (@ANI) July 2, 2022

The case has been transferred to the National Investigation Agency.

The union home ministry tweeted saying 'the conspiracy behind the killing (and any) international linkages' would be fully investigated.

READ | NIA to take over probe into killing of Amravati chemist

Umesh Kolhe's murder took place exactly a week before another gruesome attack - on a tailor in Rajasthan's Udaipur.

Kanhaiya Lal had also shared messages in support of Nupur Sharma and he was hacked to death in broad daylight at his shop by two Muslim men. The accused filmed the killing and circulated the video but were captured hours later.

READ | In Udaipur killing, 2 more held, attackers paid for ‘2611’ number plate

Two others were also arrested in connection with the Udaipur killing and all four have been sent to 10-day police custody.

#WATCH | Udaipur murder incident: Accused attacked by an angry crowd of people while being escorted by police outside the premises of NIA court in Jaipur



All the four accused were sent to 10-day remand to NIA by the NIA court, today pic.twitter.com/1TRWRWO53Z — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) July 2, 2022

Amid heavy security at the court premises, protesters shouted slogans and demanded the death penalty for the accused leading to a furious scuffle as police struggled to lead them into the van and take them away.

With input from ANI

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON