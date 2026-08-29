...
...
Next Story

‘Surprisingly sensitive heart’: Shehzad Poonawalla backs comedian Samay Raina after viral Latent moment

Sharing a moment from Raina's show, Poonawalla said people “often judge” the comedian by his “language, his jokes or his viral comebacks & moments”.

Updated on: Aug 29, 2026, 15:40:10 IST
By HT News Desk
Prefer HTon Google
Advertisement

Shehzad Poonawalla backed comedian Samay Raina on Saturday following the release of the latest episode of the latter's show ‘India’s Got Latent', saying people were “too quick to judge” him.

Highlighting the viral video, Poonawalla said Raina has a “surprisingly sensitive heart”. (Instagram: @shehzadpoonawalla/ PTI)
Highlighting the viral video, Poonawalla said Raina has a “surprisingly sensitive heart”. (Instagram: @shehzadpoonawalla/ PTI)

Sharing a moment from Raina's show, the former BJP spokesperson said people “often judge” the comedian by his “language, his jokes or his viral comebacks & moments”. However, highlighting the viral video, Poonawalla said Raina has a “surprisingly sensitive heart”.

“Beneath the irreverence is empathy, intelligence and a surprisingly sensitive heart. Perhaps we are too quick to make role models out of people who say all the right things and too quick to judge people who don’t,” Poonawalla said.

Deep Dive

Why did Shehzad Poonawalla support Samay Raina?

Shehzad Poonawalla supported Samay Raina by emphasizing that Raina has a 'surprisingly sensitive heart' and criticized the tendency to judge him solely based on his humor and viral moments.

What challenges did Samay Raina face with India’s Got Latent?

Samay Raina faced legal challenges and public backlash during Season 1 of India’s Got Latent, which included accusations of promoting obscenity and led to multiple FIRs against him.

How did Samay Raina respond to criticism of Season 2 of India’s Got Latent?

In response to criticism about Season 2 being more 'filtered', Samay acknowledged that he had to take a lighter approach initially but encouraged viewers to support the show as it returned after significant challenges.
Powered ByAsk HT

Also Read | ‘You endorse misogyny, cut the crap’: Shehzad Poonawalla joins BJP attack on Rahul Gandhi's ‘smash patriarchy’ call

‘Samay keeps changing…bad times aren’t permanent': What Poonawalla said

In his post on his official handle on social media platform X, Poonawalla, who recently quit the BJP, said Raina was the “best reminder like his name.” “Samay keeps changing. Bad times aren’t permanent. Good times can end too,” he said, while urging people to “stay decent and humble.”

Poonawalla said that he was acquainted with Raina's father, and praised the comedian's “love, responsibility and devotion” towards his parents. He termed Raina's journey as “remarkable”, stating that it speaks “more about him than any clip ever could.”

“I prefer to judge people by what they do when nobody is asking them to prove what kind of person they are,” the former BJP leader said, adding that it was the “little moments that reveal character.”

“Like this now viral instance where his five marks changed the average to nine and ultimately helped this beautiful young girl win,” he said, speaking about the clip. Poonawalla said that while Raina had “thought several steps ahead” when he gave the marks, “more importantly he had thought about someone else.”

Poonawalla said he prefers to judge people when “nobody is asking them to prove what kind of person they are”. “Samay reminds us that sometimes values are better seen in how you live than in how you speak,” he said.

Raina was also felicitated by Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis earlier this week, at an event where Maharashtra Cyber unveiled its awareness short film. The comedian thanked Fadnavis, while joking that he already has Maharashtra Cyber’s number saved because he often receives calls from them.

“Thank you for the felicitation, sir. My association with Maha Cyber has been going on for a very long time. 1930 is really a great number. I have actually saved it because I often get calls from there,” Raina joked.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news, major developments and agenda-setting stories from India and around the world with the newsdesk at Hindustan Times. Operating round the clock, the desk brings together experienced editors, reporters and correspondents to deliver fast, accurate and contextual reporting across subjects that influence public policy, governance, business, society and international affairs. The HT News Desk covers politics, elections, government policies, the economy, business and markets, science and technology, the environment, law and order, infrastructure, education, climate issues and geopolitics, while closely tracking developments across states, institutions and global capitals. The team also leads coverage of major breaking news events, policy announcements, court proceedings, natural disasters, public emergencies and significant international developments. Reports published by the newsdesk are based on information gathered from reporters on the ground, official statements, government agencies, court records, regulatory filings, recognised institutions and other authoritative sources. Stories undergo editorial scrutiny and verification processes to ensure accuracy, fairness and relevance, and are updated as events evolve and additional information becomes available. Whether covering a key political decision in New Delhi, an economic policy shift affecting millions, a landmark court ruling or a major global event, the HT News Desk aims to provide readers with reliable, fact-based journalism that delivers not only the latest developments but also the context and analysis needed to understand their wider implications.

samay rainacomedyviral
Get the latest India News, breaking headlines and real-time updates from across the country. Stay informed about politics, government policies, crime, weather major national developments and Karnataka Bandh LIVE.
Get the latest India News, breaking headlines and real-time updates from across the country. Stay informed about politics, government policies, crime, weather major national developments and Karnataka Bandh LIVE.
Home/India News/‘Surprisingly sensitive heart’: Shehzad Poonawalla backs comedian Samay Raina after viral Latent moment
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe