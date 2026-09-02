Here's your one-stop briefing on today's top political, sports, and entertainment stories. Plus, don't miss our exclusive — Sheikh Hasina's first telephonic interview with Indian media since stepping down.

US, Iran trade fresh strikes as hostilities escalate again

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit, in Bishkek on Tuesday. (DPR PMO)

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US-Iran hostilities have escalated again, with the US military launching a fresh wave of strikes and Iran claiming retaliation. US Central Command said it hit "air defense sites, radar systems, maritime assets and facilities, mine laying capabilities, and communications sites" linked to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. President Trump said the strikes responded to Iran's attempted mining of the Strait of Hormuz and an earlier attack on a US military base, warning of further action if Tehran retaliates, Bloomberg reported. Click here for Live Updates.

Exclusive: Returning home on my own, no extradition link, says ex-Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina

Former Bangladesh premier Sheikh Hasina, in her first telephonic interview with Indian media, has questioned the Bangladesh Nationalist Party government’s move to link her extradition to a possible visit to New Delhi by Prime Minister Tarique Rahman, pointing out that she intends to return home on her own by December. “I am going back to my own country, I don’t understand why he [Rahman] is objecting to that. They are talking about the extradition treaty, I want to go back on my own to my country. I will go back," she said. Click here to read the full interview.

With Shehbaz Sharif in attendance, Modi calls out 'double standards' on terrorism at SCO

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Deep Dive What are Sheikh Hasina's reasons for wanting to return to Bangladesh? Sheikh Hasina wants to return to Bangladesh to stand by her people and address the ongoing political crisis, stating that her return is not about power but about supporting the Awami League and the nation. How does Sheikh Hasina view the current political landscape in Bangladesh regarding the BNP government? Sheikh Hasina criticizes the BNP government for political persecution and claims that many Awami League members are facing fabricated cases and violence, which she believes undermines democracy in the country. What is Sheikh Hasina's stance on the extradition treaty linked to her return? Sheikh Hasina asserts that her return is independent of any extradition treaty conditions, emphasizing her wish to come back to Bangladesh voluntarily without any political strings attached.

{{^usCountry}} The West Asia conflict must be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy, and not on the battlefield, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday, even as he urged Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) states to shun “double standards” while unitedly countering the challenge of terrorism. Modi made the remarks while addressing the 26th SCO Summit in the Kyrgyz capital of Bishkek. The comments were made before a gathering that included Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and President Xi Jinping of China, which has often stymied India’s efforts to sanction Pakistani terrorists at bodies such as the UN Security Council. Click here to read more. Girl jumps off Faridabad school roof, dies; dad says made to stand in sun for hours {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The West Asia conflict must be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy, and not on the battlefield, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday, even as he urged Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) states to shun “double standards” while unitedly countering the challenge of terrorism. Modi made the remarks while addressing the 26th SCO Summit in the Kyrgyz capital of Bishkek. The comments were made before a gathering that included Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and President Xi Jinping of China, which has often stymied India’s efforts to sanction Pakistani terrorists at bodies such as the UN Security Council. Click here to read more. Girl jumps off Faridabad school roof, dies; dad says made to stand in sun for hours {{/usCountry}}

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A 16-year-old student died by suicide after jumping from her school's third-floor terrace in Faridabad on Tuesday, police said. Her family alleges she was made to stand in the sun for hours as punishment; the school has denied this. Click here to read more.

Pakistan players had no idea: Family messages revealed PCB's 'frustration' had exploded into ‘full-blown upheaval’

Once world beaters, Pakistan cricket has long descended into chaos across formats. In Tests, in particular, the side has fallen to the bottom of the World Test Championship table in the current cycle, managing just two wins in eight games. But on Monday evening in London, the team was reduced to utter "shock and confusion" when nearly half of the side, along with two coaches, were released from the squad right in the middle of the Test tour of England. Click here to know more.

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