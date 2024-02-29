Sheikh Shahjahan's court video viral; 'See his body language,' BJP's jibe

Hours after Trinamool strongman Sheikh Shahjahan was arrested and sent to 10-day police custody, the BJP flagged his body language vis-a-vis the body language of the West Bengal police and said it was clear that Shahjahan was being protected by Mamata Banerjee's police and now again the police custody sends him to the 'mehman-nawazi' of the West Bengal police. The video of Shahjahan walking towards the courtroom and gesturing something with his hand went viral. Sheikh Shahjahan's hand gesture when he was produced at the court. BJP said his confidence proved that he was in safe custody of the party. (PTI)

BJP's national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawala questioned whether Shahjahan was arrested or a state guest or a VIP. "Look at the arrogance & confidence of Shahjahan - the villain of Sandeshkhali. Is his man arrested or is he a state guest & VIP? It is clear he was defended & protected for 50 days & now to escape from central agencies Bengal police is treating him like VIP on TMC instructions," Shehzad said sharing the video.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

In the early house on Thursday, Shahjan was arrested from Minakah in North 24 Parganas district days after a hunt was on -- for he is the main accused of several cases of sexual assault and lang grabbing in North 24 Parganas' Sandeshkhali where women have been protesting against him. His arrest however is not in connection with these complaints -- but for assault on ED officials on January 5 during a raid at his house. Shahjahan has been missing since then.

"I am using the mehman-nawazi word for a specific reason. See the body language of Shahjahan and that of the police. Is this the body language of a culprit?" BJP MP and party spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi said.

The delay in the arrest of Shahjahan while Sandeshkhali was on fire invited criticism for the Trinamool government. On Wednesday, the Calcutta high court ruled that the CBI and the ED can arrest Shahjahan since he could not be "apprehended for a substantial period of time". West Bengal police arrested Shahjahan hours after the court order and the BJP said everything was pre-mediated and the sudden arrest was only to shield Shahjahan from ED or CBI.