 Sheikh Shahjahan's court video viral; 'See his body language,' BJP's jibe | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / India News / Sheikh Shahjahan's court video viral; 'See his body language,' BJP's jibe

Sheikh Shahjahan's court video viral; 'See his body language,' BJP's jibe

ByHT News Desk
Feb 29, 2024 02:57 PM IST

Sheikh Shahjahan was escorted by the West Bengal police like a state guest when he entered the court on Thursday morning, BJP leaders said.

Hours after Trinamool strongman Sheikh Shahjahan was arrested and sent to 10-day police custody, the BJP flagged his body language vis-a-vis the body language of the West Bengal police and said it was clear that Shahjahan was being protected by Mamata Banerjee's police and now again the police custody sends him to the 'mehman-nawazi' of the West Bengal police. The video of Shahjahan walking towards the courtroom and gesturing something with his hand went viral.

Sheikh Shahjahan's hand gesture when he was produced at the court. BJP said his confidence proved that he was in safe custody of the party. (PTI)
Sheikh Shahjahan's hand gesture when he was produced at the court. BJP said his confidence proved that he was in safe custody of the party. (PTI)

BJP's national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawala questioned whether Shahjahan was arrested or a state guest or a VIP. "Look at the arrogance & confidence of Shahjahan - the villain of Sandeshkhali. Is his man arrested or is he a state guest & VIP? It is clear he was defended & protected for 50 days & now to escape from central agencies Bengal police is treating him like VIP on TMC instructions," Shehzad said sharing the video.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

In the early house on Thursday, Shahjan was arrested from Minakah in North 24 Parganas district days after a hunt was on -- for he is the main accused of several cases of sexual assault and lang grabbing in North 24 Parganas' Sandeshkhali where women have been protesting against him. His arrest however is not in connection with these complaints -- but for assault on ED officials on January 5 during a raid at his house. Shahjahan has been missing since then.

"I am using the mehman-nawazi word for a specific reason. See the body language of Shahjahan and that of the police. Is this the body language of a culprit?" BJP MP and party spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi said.

The delay in the arrest of Shahjahan while Sandeshkhali was on fire invited criticism for the Trinamool government. On Wednesday, the Calcutta high court ruled that the CBI and the ED can arrest Shahjahan since he could not be "apprehended for a substantial period of time". West Bengal police arrested Shahjahan hours after the court order and the BJP said everything was pre-mediated and the sudden arrest was only to shield Shahjahan from ED or CBI.

Unveiling 'Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch Now!

Get Current Updates on India News, Himachal Pradesh News Live, Sheikh Shahjahan along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, February 29, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On