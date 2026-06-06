Shekhar Suman's cryptic video on a king and a mirror gets ‘OG satire’ reactions: 'Modi ji won't forgive!'

Veteran actor and TV show host Shekhar Suman has sparked discussion online after sharing a new video in which he narrates the story of a king and a magical mirror.

The clip, posted on his YouTube channel where he recently launched his new talk show, has been widely shared on social media, with many users interpreting it as veiled political commentary.(YT Video Grab)

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The clip, posted on his YouTube channel where he recently launched his new talk show, has been widely shared on social media, with many users interpreting it as veiled political commentary against the current BJP-led regime of PM Narendra Modi.

‘Iconic’, ‘which king?’: Video raises questions

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{{^usCountry}} This video, approximately three minutes long, sparked reactions of praise at first. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This video, approximately three minutes long, sparked reactions of praise at first. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “Shekhar Suman the OG Satirist is back and how.. He is taking the regime heads on!!!”, wrote a person on X, while several others described the clip as 'iconic'. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Shekhar Suman the OG Satirist is back and how.. He is taking the regime heads on!!!”, wrote a person on X, while several others described the clip as 'iconic'. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Shekhar Suman has officially returned to the late-night talk show format after with his new digital show, ‘Shekhar Tonite’, which serves as a spiritual revival of his iconic 1990s hit ‘Movers & Shakers’. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Shekhar Suman has officially returned to the late-night talk show format after with his new digital show, ‘Shekhar Tonite’, which serves as a spiritual revival of his iconic 1990s hit ‘Movers & Shakers’. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Although Suman did not name anyone in the video, the Congress-led opposition was quick to take note of it and raise questions. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Although Suman did not name anyone in the video, the Congress-led opposition was quick to take note of it and raise questions. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate also shared the clip, writing, “There was a king. He broke the mirror. But why did he break the mirror? Which king's story is this?” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate also shared the clip, writing, “There was a king. He broke the mirror. But why did he break the mirror? Which king's story is this?” {{/usCountry}}

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In a more direct dig, sharing the video, Congress' Vinay Kumar Dokania, wrote in Hindi, “Modi ji won't be able to forgive Shekhar Suman from the heart.”

What's in the video?

In the nearly three-minute video, Suman narrates the story of a king whose court was filled with influential people praising his greatness, bravery, foresight and supposedly timeless personality.

He says in Hindi, “Gradually, the king came to believe that he was above everything and beyond criticism. One day, a magical mirror was brought to the court. Curious, the king looked into it and was stunned. Rather than reflecting his face, the mirror revealed his weaknesses and the flaws that had long been hidden beneath applause and false praise…”

“Alarmed that the truth about him might become known, the king smashed the mirror in anger.”

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But, Suman says, "when a mirror breaks, it does not cease to exist; it only shatters into countless pieces." Instead of one reflection, “a thousand eyes seemed to be staring back at him.” Terrified, the king summoned his sycophants and asked what should be done now that people had begun noticing his flaws.

“The flatterers replied, ‘Why worry, Your Majesty? The remedy is simple. Announce to the kingdom that anyone who holds up a mirror is an enemy, and anyone who asks questions is a traitor.’”

According to Suman, the king accepted the advice but forgot that breaking the mirror would not change the truth or alter destiny.

Concluding the tale, Suman says, "What is astonishing is that even in the present age there exists a similarly arrogant and conceited ruler, one who has made life difficult for everyone. And his name is…" before ending the speech without naming anyone.

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Suman has had his own share of political daliances. He contested the 2009 Lok Sabha elections from Patna Sahib on a Congress ticket, losing to BJP's Shatrughan Sinha, also an actor. By 2024, he was with the BJP, but later said he had exited “within 24 hours”.

During the 2026 launch of his ‘Shekhar Tonite’, he explicitly clarified that he left politics right away to maintain absolute independence as a commentator and chat show host.

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