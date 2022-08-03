Shekhawat asks voters to oust ‘corrupt’ TRS

Union jal shakti (water resources) minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Tuesday called upon the people of Telangana to pull down the “corrupt and dictatorial” Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) from power, if they want a democratic rule in the state.

“The real tribute to the martyrs, who laid down their lives for achieving separate statehood to Telangana, is to put an end to the TRS government headed by chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao,” Shekhawat said while addressing a public rally at Vangapalli village near the temple town of Yadadri.

The union minister later flagged off the third-phase of “Praja Sangrama Yatra” foot march of BJP state unit president Bandi Sanjay, in which he will walk for 328 km covering 12 assembly constituencies in five districts in 24 days.

Stating that corruption had reached its peak at every level in the TRS government, Shekhawat said how the Kaleshwaram lift irrigation scheme on the Godavari river had turned out to be a money-spinner for the chief minister and his family. “The project was taken up only for the sake of kickbacks from contractors,” he alleged.

He requested the people to vote for the BJP to teach a lesson to the “corrupt” TRS leaders. “Bestow the BJP with power, so that it can throw these corrupt people behind the bars. We shall not rest till this corrupt TRS is driven out of Telangana,” he said.

Sanjay exuded confidence that the BJP would prove its strength in the coming elections and was sure to hoist the saffron flag on the Golconda fort. “The next chief minister would be from the BJP, and he will take oath only after paying obeisance to Goddess Bhagyalakshmi at Charminar,” he said.

He explained how various sections of people – right from students, farmers, unemployed youth, government employees, farmers, weavers, workers and daily wage labourers – were suffering during the KCR regime. “Every BJP worker is brimming with confidence and the fall of the TRS government is inevitable,” Sanjay said.

Reacting crisply to the allegations made by the BJP leaders at the Yadadri public rally, TRS spokesman Krishank Manne said it was unfortunate that “scamsters were also coming to Telangana and preaching lessons to the people”.

During the third phase of padyatra, named as “Yadadri to Bhadrakali,” Sanjay will cover Yadadri Bhongir, Nalgonda, Janagaon, Warangal and Hanamkonda districts, encompassing 25 mandals and 12 assembly constituencies of Alair, Bhongir, Munugode, Nakirekal, Tungaturthi, Palakurthi, Station Ghanpur, Jangaon, Vardhannapet, Parkal, Warangal East and Warangal West. On an average, he will cover one assembly constituency in two days.

The padayatra will pass through several historic places like Pochampalli, Gundrampalli, Visunuru, Khila Shahpur, Kothapet and Ainole, having the background of Telangana armed struggle and separate Telangana movement.

“The padayatra, which has successfully completed two phases, is aimed at directly interacting with the people, understanding their plight in the last eight years, explain to them the welfare schemes introduced by the Narendra Modi government at the Centre and instill confidence in them,” an official release from the BJP said.

