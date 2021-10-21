Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Shiv Sena leader alleges 500 crore scam in BJP-led municipal corporation
india news

Shiv Sena leader alleges 500 crore scam in BJP-led municipal corporation

Raut alleged tenders were floated and the conditions for them were tailored for certain companies in 2018-2019. He added even 50% of the work on the project was not completed even as the deadline has ended
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut alleged that the BJP-led Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation had awarded tenders to two companies by corrupt practices, misuse of power and under tremendous political pressure. (PTI Photo)
Published on Oct 21, 2021 09:48 AM IST
By Swapnil Rawal

Maharashtra’s ruling Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut has alleged a 500 crore scam in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation. He has written a letter to BJP leader Kirit Somaiya citing his “influence” over the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and to ensure a probe into the matter. Raut called Somaiya a “scam crusader” and said he has given him proof, and documents related to the alleged scam in the smart city project.

Somaiya has been in the news for “exposing” alleged financial wrongdoings, land scams, unauthorised constructions. He has attacked Maharashtra’s ruling alliance leaders including chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, ministers Hasan Mushrif, Anil Parab, and Raut.

Raut wrote the letter days after asking the ministers to launch a counter attack and respond to allegations that political opponents were levelling against them.

In a tweet, Raut said, “Sent following letter to ‘Scam crusader’ @kiritsomaiya. It gives details of misappropriation of funds to the tune of 500 cr in the smart city project run by Pimpri Chinchwad corporation ruled by BJP. Hope he will use his influence on ED to start the investigation.”

Also Read: Revenue higher than last year despite fewer property registrations in Maharashtra

RELATED STORIES

In the two-page letter dated October 11, Raut alleged tenders were floated and the conditions for them were tailored for certain companies in 2018-2019. He added even 50% of the work on the project was not completed even as the deadline has ended. “This is a clear case of misappropriation of government funds and public money to the tune of a whopping 500 crores only for the benefit of these two companies. It is also quite clear that the tenders were awarded to these companies by corrupt practices, misuse of power and under tremendous political pressure.”

Raut wrote there is a general perception that agencies like ED conduct thorough investigations in all matters that Somaiya brings to their notice. “Hence, instead of sending this sensitive file to ED or any other investigative agencies, I am sending it directly to you, with the hope that you will investigate this matter thoroughly, and after you find the kind of corruption that has taken place, you will send the file to ED for further investigation and necessary action.”

Somaiya declined to comment, saying he has not received any letter.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

High international oil prices to impede global economic recovery: Puri

Shah Rukh Khan visits Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail to meet son Aryan 

Police Commemoration Day: Tributes pour in for braveheart cops

Monsoon set to depart, but more rain forecast from Tamil Nadu to Leh. Here's why
TRENDING TOPICS
India vs Australia
Horoscope Today
Uttarakhand Rains
Gold Price
Abhidhamma Day
T20 World Cup 2021
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP