Shiv Sena moves SC against Maharashtra governor's call for floor test tomorrow

Shiv Sena chief whip Sunil Prabhu approached the Supreme Court on Wednesday after Maharashtra governor directed chief minister Uddhav Thackeray to prove majority on the floor of the legislative assembly tomorrow. The matter was mentioned before the apex court by AM Singhvi for an urgent hearing by evening.

This comes soon after Sena MP Sanjay Raut said that the Uddhav Thackeray faction will challenge governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari's decision in Supreme Court to call for a floor test on Thursday.

"This is an unlawful activity. The issue of disqualification of 16 MLAs is pending in the Supreme Court. Now if BJP and Governor House are trying to bring down the government, we will approach the Supreme Court and seek justice," said Raut.

"The speed in which the Raj Bhavan has acted on the demand [by BJP] is faster than the Rafael jets purchased by [Prime Minister Narendra] Modi," he remarked.

Uddhav Thackeray's floor test to be live telecast: Governor's 7 instructions

Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi said asking the chief minister to face floor test on June 30 would be contempt of court proceedings since the matter was deferred by Supreme Court till July 11. In his letter to secretary of the state legislature, Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari directed to convene a special session of assembly tomorrow for a trust vote against the chief minister and conclude the proceedings of the floor test by 5pm.

Chaturvedi, who has sided with the Uddhav Thackeray camp, asked, “How can a floor test be asked for when the disqualification of 16 MLA has deferred by the Supreme Court till 11th July?”

“How can these MLAs participate in the floor test till their disqualification status not decided and the other matters for which notice sent is subjudice?”

On Monday, the Supreme Court deferred the hearing on petitions moved by rebel MLAs against the disqualification proceedings before the Deputy Speaker of the state Assembly till July 11. The vacation bench of Justices Surya Kant and J B Pardiwala also sought responses from the state government and others on their pleas questioning the legality of disqualification notices.

“This would be contempt of court proceedings if floor test conducted despite the matter not getting final hearing in the SC,” tweeted Chaturvedi.

The court had refused to pass any interim order on a plea by senior advocate Devdutt Kamat, appearing for the Maha Vikas Aghadi government, that in the meantime there should not be any floor test in the Assembly. The two-judge bench, however, said the state government can always approach it in case of any illegality.

