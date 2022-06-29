Uddhav Thackeray's floor test to be live telecast: Governor's 7 instructions

In his letter asking Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray to face the floor test on Thursday at 11 am, Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has listed the instructions that have to be followed during the trust vote. The entire proceeding will be live telecast and videographed, the governor said. Also Read: Uddhav Thackeray to face floor test tomorrow at 11am, Governor says, 'Disturbing picture'

Here are the instructions that the Governor has handed out:

1. Tomorrow's session where Uddhav Thackeray will have to prove his majority will be a special session and the only agenda will be a trust vore against the chief minister.

2. The proceeding will be held between 11amd and 5pm. In any case, the floor test has to be concluded by 5pm.

3. Adequate security shall be deployed outside and inside the assembly to maintain the sanctity of the voting process and also to "pre-empt any law and order situation which may arise". The governor said security will be needed given the "provocative statements made by certain leaders" that he came across. He did not name any leader.

4. The proceeding of the House shall be live telecast and for that appropriate arrangements have to be made.

5. The members of the assembly will be asked to rise in their seats for the purpose of counting votes. This is what the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Rules suggest.

6. There will be no adjournment of the session.

7. The entire proceeding of the trust vote shall be videographed by the Vidhan Sabha secretariat through an independent agency and be later submitted to the Governor.

The Governor's letter comes after Maharashtra BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis visited the Governor on Tuesday night after returning from Delhi and submitted a letter to him demanding an immediate floor test.

The rebel MLAs afte getting the disqualification notice from the Assembly approached the Supreme Court which on Monday extended the time for the 16 revel MLAs, including Eknath Shinde, to file a written response to the disqualification notice till Jule 12.

The call for the floor test comes while the disqualification row remains unsolved. Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi said the Governor has clearly overstepped and a floor test would be a contempt of court proceedings. Shiv Sena chief whip Sunil Prabhu has approached the Supreme Court challenging teh Governor's order. The Matter is likely to be mentioned before the Supreme Court at 10.30am for an urgent listing.

