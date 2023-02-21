Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Shiv Sena office in Parliament allotted to Eknath Shinde faction: LS Secretariat

Published on Feb 21, 2023 01:40 PM IST

The poll panel had last week recognised the Shinde faction as the original Shiv Sena, allowing it to use the “bow and arrow” symbol in elections — practically denying Uddhav Thackeray a claim on the party his father, Bal Thackeray, founded in 1966.

PTI | | Posted by Yagya Sharma

The Lok Sabha Secretariat has allotted the Shiv Sena office in Parliament House to the Eknath Shinde-led faction after the Election Commission's decision to recognise the group as the real Shiv Sena.

Responding to a letter written by Shinde faction's floor leader Rahul Shewalae, the Lok Sabha Secretariat said the designated room for the Sena office in the Parliament building has been allotted to the party.

Thereafter on February 18, Shewale had written to the Lok Sabha Secretariat seeking allotment of the office for the party.

So far, both factions were using the Shiv Sena office in the Parliament House.

