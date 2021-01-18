Shiv Sena seeks action against Arnab over leaked WhatsApp chat

Shiv Sena attacked the Centre over the leaked WhatsApp chat of Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami, saying it’s a breach of country’s internal security and demanded action against the TV journalist.

The purported WhatsApp conversation between Goswami and then Broadcast Audience Research Council chief executive Partho Dasgupta show that the former was apparently privy to the Modi government’s plan to launch an air strike on Pakistan’s Balakot in retaliation against the Pulwama terror attack, three days before the Indian Air Force bombed the terrorist camp on February 26, 2019.

Claiming the chats are a threat to national security, Sena leader and party’s chief spokesperson Sanjay Raut said, “I think this is a threat to country’s internal security. Sometimes, such military secrets are not known to top officials. If a jawan is found to possess any such secrets or documents, he is court-martialled. Here, he [Arnab] knew that Balakot [air strike] will happen. This means there is a breach in national security. What action will the country’s home minister and defence minister take on this? This is a matter concerning defence. We ask them, ‘will you court-martial him?’” Raut said to reporters in Mumbai.

The Sena also targeted BJP through its mouthpiece Saamana on Monday and said, “If people from the BJP think that sharing of national secrets is not anti-national and acting on such issues is an emergency-like situation, then their definition of nationalism needs to be examined.”

The editorial lauded Mumbai Police for unearthed the TRP scam. The Saamana editorial said Mumbai Police should be given “a lifetime achievement award”.