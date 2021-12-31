e-paper
Home / Mumbai News / TRP scam: Mumbai crime branch seizes ornaments worth ₹48 lakh from Partho Dasgupta’s bank locker

TRP scam: Mumbai crime branch seizes ornaments worth ₹48 lakh from Partho Dasgupta’s bank locker

mumbai Updated: Dec 31, 2020, 00:58 IST
Manish K Pathak
Manish K Pathak
Partho Dasgupta.
Partho Dasgupta.(HT File)
         

The Mumbai crime branch, which is probing the television rating points (TRP) manipulation fraud, has conducted searches and recovered gold ornaments worth ₹48 lakh from the bank locker of Partho Dasgupta, a former chief executive officer (CEO) of the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), and his wife.

A police officer from the criminal intelligence unit (CIU) of the crime branch said the search at Dasgupta’s bank locker yielded 1313.97 grams of gold and silver jewellery, worth ₹48 lakh.

Dasgupta will be kept in isolation at a school, before being sent to jail as per the norms during the pandemic.

Dasgupta is the 15th person to be arrested in the TRP scam case. He was arrested on December 24 from Pune. He has moved bail application, which is posted for hearing on January 1.

