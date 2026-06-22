Shiv Sena UBT crisis LIVE: Uddhav, Aaditya Thackeray slam rebel MPs over 'loyalty, betrayal'
Shiv Sena UBT crisis LIVE: Amid recent defections, Shiv Sena UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray has stated that the rebellion in the faction has not “demoralised him.” His remarks come after six rebel MPs from UBT Sena are rumoured to switch over to the Eknath Shinde-led faction.
Shiv Sena UBT crisis LIVE: Following the rift in the Trinamool Congress in West Bengal, rifts and disruptions soon made their way to Maharashtra, where six rebel Shiv Sena UBT MPs are rumoured to join the Eknath Shinde-led faction. ...Read More
The six MPs, including Sanjay Dina Patil, Sanjay Deshmukh, Sanjay Jadhav, Bhausaheb Wakchaure, Nagesh Patil-Ashtikar and Omprakash Raje Nimbalkar, skipped the Sena (UBT) parliamentary party meeting in Delhi on June 17, fuelling speculation that they were on their way to the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena.
Of these six rebel MPs, two - Omraje Nimbalkar and Nagesh Ashtikar have formally announced their split from the UBT Sena.
As reported by HT earlier, Dharashiv MP Omraje Nimbalkar’s decision comes days after indicating that he would take a call following the verdict on the murder case of his father, Pawanraje Nimbalkar. On Saturday, a sessions court acquitted all the accused in the murder case.
Meanwhile, Hingoli lawmaker Nagesh Ashtikar announced his defection on a Facebook live, stating that it was difficult to carry on work in his constituency while being in the opposition.
Uddhav's 'there could only be one Sena'
Rattled by defections, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray said there could only be one Shiv Sena as the party's legacy was built around protecting the rights of Marathi people.
“Shiv Sena’s political legacy was built around protecting the rights of Marathi people, and there could be only one Shiv Sena. In 2024, we fought against the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led alliance and still won with the people's support. Now by detecting for power and money these MPs betrayed party and people,” Thackeray said on Sunday.
About Operation Tiger
Over the past few weeks, the Shiv Sena UBT faction has been rattled by MPs' decisions to join the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, which is currently in power in Maharashtra after the 2024 assembly polls.
Shortly after the assembly polls, in which the NDA government, led by BJP, assumed power, reports emerged that Shinde Sena will be working to convince UBT MPs to switch over.
This strategy has been dubbed as "Operation Tiger," and has currently caused a major setback for the Uddhav-led faction of Shiv Sena.
Notably, the tiger was the symbol and mascot of the undivided Shiv Sena, drawn by party founder Bal Thackeray.
Follow all the updates here:
- Mon, 22 Jun 2026 10:31:38 am
Shiv Sena UBT crisis LIVE: Uddhav Thackeray launches state-wide outreach campaign
Shiv Sena UBT crisis LIVE: Amid rebellion buzz within the party, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray is scheduled to begin a Maharashtra-wide outreach campaign to meet party workers in the constituencies, including those of the rebel party MPs.
As per the schedule shared by UBT Sena MP Sanjay Raut, Uddhav Thackeray will begin the campaign on June 27 with his Yavatmal visit, followed by Washim in Vidarbha and Hingoli in the Marathwada region. On June 28, he will visit Parbhani and Dharashiv, followed by Shirdi on June 29.
- Mon, 22 Jun 2026 09:49:41 am
Shiv Sena UBT crisis LIVE: Aaditya Thackeray slams MPs for switching, says ‘your loyalty up for sale’
Shiv Sena UBT crisis LIVE: UBT leader Aaditya Thackeray hit out at the two MPs who switched over to Shinde Sena.
"To the greedy MPs who have hopped over, you only prove the following, stronger than before:
1) Your loyalty, your reputation is for sale, shamelessly
2) The government is biased and uses public money, politically, as funds," he wrote on X.
"All of the ones that are jumping over now were elected on the platforms of the MVA and the INDIA, against the NDA," he added further.
The UBT leader further stated that the voters in these constituencies voted against the NDA.
"The voters voted against the NDA candidates and for INDIA in your constituencies and for all it stands for. Just accept that your greed got you to ditch all of it overnight, shamelessly," he added.
- Mon, 22 Jun 2026 09:25:13 am
Shiv Sena UBT crisis LIVE: Rebel UBT MP's corporator daughter meets Uddhav, asserts loyalty
Shiv Sena UBT crisis LIVE: Corporator Rajool Patil, daughter of rebel MP Sanjay Patil, met Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday and reaffirmed her loyalty to the party.
She said she visited Matoshree, Thackeray's residence in Bandra, to make it clear that she remains committed to the party.
"I am with the party, and I am with them. I will do my work with all loyalty," she was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.
Patil was elected as a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation corporator earlier this year and is also a member of Yuva Sena, the youth wing of Shiv Sena (UBT).
When asked about her father's rebellion, said said, "There is a tradition of making decisions individually".
- Mon, 22 Jun 2026 09:03:06 am
Shiv Sena UBT crisis LIVE: ‘Operation was successful,’ says Fadnavis amid crisis in UBT Sena
Shiv Sena UBT crisis LIVE: Amid the buzz over ‘Operation Tiger,’ Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday said the "operation" has been successful.
His deputy and Shiv Sena president Eknath Shinde said he never leaves an operation incomplete.
“The operation has been successful, and the body is in very good health. There is no need for anyone to worry. Those who need to introspect should do so,” said Fadnavis while responding to questions over the recent defections.
Shinde, who addressed a joint news conference with Fadnavis, said he didn't conduct incomplete operations.
"Whenever I undertake an operation, I complete it fully. We have already shown it," he said.
- Mon, 22 Jun 2026 08:58:32 am
Shiv Sena UBT crisis LIVE: Uddhav Thackeray says “there could only be one Sena” amid defections
Shiv Sena UBT crisis LIVE: Rattled by defections, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray said there could only be one Shiv Sena as the party's legacy was built around protecting the rights of Marathi people.
“Shiv Sena’s political legacy was built around protecting the rights of Marathi people, and there could be only one Shiv Sena. In 2024, we fought against the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led alliance and still won with the people's support. Now by detecting for power and money these MPs betrayed party and people,” Thackeray said on Sunday.
- Mon, 22 Jun 2026 08:57:44 am
Shiv Sena UBT crisis LIVE: 2 UBT MPs confirm decision to join Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena
Shiv Sena UBT crisis LIVE: Of these six rebel MPs who are rumoured to switch over to Shinde Sena, two - Omraje Nimbalkar and Nagesh Ashtikar have formally announced their split from the UBT Sena.
As reported by HT earlier, Dharashiv MP Omraje Nimbalkar’s decision comes days after indicating that he would take a call following the verdict on the murder case of his father, Pawanraje Nimbalkar. On Saturday, a sessions court acquitted all the accused in the murder case.
Meanwhile, Hingoli lawmaker Nagesh Ashtikar announced his defection on a Facebook live, stating that it was difficult to carry on work in his constituency while being in the opposition.