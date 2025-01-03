Shiv Sena (UBT)'s rare praise for Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis: ‘Deva Bhau…’

Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) in a rare instance praised Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday for his efforts to turn Naxal-hit Gadchiroli district into a steel city. Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis met Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray during the Winter session of the State Assembly, at Vidhan Bhavan in Nagpur on December 17.(PTI)

According to a PTI report, the party referred to Fadnavis as ‘Deva Bhau’, adding that the CM visited Gadchiroli, the farthest district of the state in Vidarbha on New Year's Eve and “started a chapter of development".

On New Year's Day, 11 Naxalites including eight women surrendered at the Gadchiroli Police headquarters.

Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis was present during the surrender, expressed confidence that Naxalism would soon be eradicated from the state.

“This area of Gadchiroli, where we are standing, did not even have a road, and the Maoists had complete dominance here. Today, ending that dominance, we have built two big posts and constructed a road and bridge connecting directly to Chhattisgarh,” the CM said.

Fadnavis unveiled the 32-km-long Gatta-Gardewada-Wangeturi road and bus services of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) on the Wangeturi-Gardewada-Gatta-Aheri route in the district.

ALSO READ: Ladki Bahin scheme: Maharashtra government set to trim list of beneficiaries

'Fadnavis has to translate roadmap into reality’: Shiv Sena (UBT)

In its editorial, the Shiv Sena (UBT) said it appeared that Fadnavis would do something new in the district and bring a positive change in the lives of tribals there. It further said to fulfil the assurance of beginning a new chapter of development in the district, Fadnavis has to translate the roadmap into reality.

The rare praise comes nearly two weeks after Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray met the chief minister in Nagpur. Ties between the two leaders deteriorated after both the BJP and undivided Shiv Sena parted ways in 2019.

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut later said at a press conference,"We have praised Devendra Fadnavis because the government has done a good job. Maharashtra is our state and a place like Gadchiroli which is affected by Naxalism - if the Naxalites surrendered and opted for the constitutional path - we welcome that."

"The earlier 'guardian minister' could have done that - but instead, he appointed his agents and collected money that increased Naxalism... We have worked with Devendra Fadnavis - that relation goes on, but we are in the opposition and we will continue to raise the issues as well," ANI quoted Raut as saying.

Asked about the Sena UBT's rare praise, Fadnavis was quoted by PTI as saying, "It's good. Thank you."