Fadnavis-Thackeray meeting rattles Mahayuti and MVA allies

NAGPUR: The brief meeting between chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray in Nagpur’s Vidhan Bhavan on Tuesday has unsettled the allies of both the Mahayuti and the MVA. The meeting is being seen as an attempt by the BJP to build up pressure on the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena at a time when the two parties are at loggerheads over power-sharing; similarly Thackeray’s reported lobbying for the post of leader of the opposition is said to be a move to keep the Congress under check, as the latter too has staked a claim to the post on the grounds that it has given the post in the legislative council to the Sena (UBT). Nagpur: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis with Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray in a meeting during the Winter session of the State Assembly, at Vidhan Bhavan in Nagpur, Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2024. (PTI Photo)(PTI12_17_2024_000445B) (PTI)

Thackeray, who was on a one-day visit to Nagpur, attended the legislative council for a brief period and called on Fadnavis in his cabin. He was accompanied by his party legislators, including his son Aaditya and nephew Varun Sardesai. He later met assembly speaker Rahul Narwekar, who his party had sharply criticised for his verdict on the disqualification of Shiv Sena MLAs after the party split in June 2022. The meeting not only led to raised eyebrows in political circles but also reportedly rattled the ruling and opposition alliance’s partners.

“The BJP and Shiv Sena are at loggerheads on the sharing of ministerial berths,” said a BJP leader. “Shinde had been putting pressure on the BJP for more key berths, including home, and also wanted the post of legislative council chairperson. On Tuesday, within hours of the Thackeray-Fadnavis meeting, the BJP filed its nomination for the post. The meeting has sent a message to Shinde that Thackeray’s party is not untouchable for the BJP.”

The BJP leader added that Thackeray could have requested the CM for the post of leader of the opposition. “If the demand is conceded by Fadnavis, it could help him keep Shinde and Ajit Pawar in check, since the Sena (UBT) may then be softer on Fadnavis while targeting his allies,” he said.

The hobnobbing between Thackeray and Fadnavis reflected in the assembly proceedings over the last two days. On the request of Sena (UBT) MLAs Bhaskar Jadhav and Aaditya Thackeray, the CM withheld one bill and made a change in another.

The opposition, meanwhile, was not on the same page when it came to assembly strategy on the three days of the winter session. The Congress and NCP (SP) chose to boycott the business of the assembly on Tuesday, while the Sena (UBT) participated in it.

There were diverse reactions to the Thackeray-Fadnavis meeting from leaders. “NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar would frequently meet Thackeray’s arch-rival Eknath Shinde when he was the CM, and this would not go down well with Thackeray,” said a Congress leader. “His meeting with Fadnavis could well be a reply to Pawar.”

The leader said the meeting could lead to changed equations in the forthcoming corporation polls in Mumbai. “One should take into account that Sena (UBT) leaders have already spoken about going solo in the BMC elections,” he said. “Sena (UBT) leaders, including Sanjay Raut, have been going soft on Fadnavis in the recent past, and this could indicate something.”

A Shiv Sena leader, however, remarked that the change in the stand by both sides did not imply a reconciliation between Fadnavis’ and Thackeray’s parties. “The relations between the duo have been so stressed that they are unlikely to come together at least in the near future,” he said. “But both of them will use this to keep their respective allies in check and increase their bargaining powers within their alliances.”

Deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde contended that meetings like this were not out of the ordinary. “Anybody can meet the CM and the opposition parties are no exception,” he said. “I am just surprised that the people who took an extreme stand by announcing that they would imprison Mahayuti leaders if they came to power, and conspired to frame Fadnavis, me and other leaders, are now meeting our leaders. It is an extreme change of stand.”

Congress leader Bhai Jagtap said, “There was nothing wrong about the meeting; it is our tradition. There is no need to read more into it.”