Shiv Sena-UBT crisis LIVE: Key meet at 11 today in Delhi after party alleges ₹50 crore offers to switch
Shiv Sena-UBT crisis LIVE: A key meeting of the Shiv Sena (UBT) is set to take place in New Delhi today to determine whether dissident MPs' bid to form a separate group will succeed. This comes after MP Sanjay Raut alleged that Sena-UBT MPs were being offered ₹50 crore to leave the party.
Shiv Sena-UBT crisis LIVE: Speculations of a possible split within the Shiv Sena (UBT) have intensified after the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena claimed that six of the nine Lok Sabha MPs from the Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray faction had signed a letter seeking to form a separate group and eventually join the Shiv Sena. ...Read More
The development comes around a week after 20 rebel Trinamool Congress MPs proposed a merger with the relatively unknown Nationalist Citizens Party of India (NCPI) and extended support to the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), strengthening the ruling alliance in the Lok Sabha.
Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh minister and Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) chief Om Prakash Rajbhar, along with UP deputy chief minister and BJP leader Keshav Prasad Maurya, claimed a possible break-up within the Samajwadi Party. However, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav rejected such claims on Wednesday, saying the party remained united.
Split in Shiv Sena (UBT) imminent?
Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut on Tuesday alleged that MPs from the party in Maharashtra were being promised up to ₹15 crore in advance to cross over to the Eknath Shinde faction. He said anyone wanting to quit should first resign and then return to the people for a fresh mandate.
“I got a call from an important person. He said each MP was offered ₹50 crore to leave the party. ₹15 crore was given as an advance. I was even told the MPs were not willing to sit in the chartered planes till they were given the advance,” he said.
Speculation rose after Uddhav Thackeray held a recent meeting at his residence in Mumbai. Reports suggested that only four of the nine Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs attended. However, the party later said that every MP was present.
Leaders of the Shiv Sena (UBT) have maintained that all the party MPs continue to stand with Uddhav Thackeray.
The claims surfaced even as a number of lawmakers from the Shiv Sena (UBT) camp reportedly met senior leaders from the Shiv Sena and the BJP.
Union minister Pratap Jadhav of the Shiv Sena said it was only a question of time before MPs from the Shiv Sena (UBT) changed sides.
After Jadhav's statement, Uddhav Thackeray asked all nine Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs to be in Mumbai on Sunday. However, party MP Sanjay Raut described the gathering as a "routine" meeting.
BJP claims Samajwadi Party split ahead
UP minister and SBSP chief Om Prakash Rajbhar claimed that a "major political realignment" was taking place within the Samajwadi Party. He also said that “the entire SP is sitting ready to join the BJP”.
Uttar Pradesh deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya also made a similar claim, saying that 25-26 Samajwadi Party MPs were ready to switch camps. The party currently has 37 MPs from UP.
Rejecting the allegations, Akhilesh Yadav said the Samajwadi Party remained united and accused the BJP of having a record of causing splits through pressure and inducements.
"The SP remains united. It weathered many ups and downs in its journey. It is a strong party, and it remains so," he said.
Follow all the updates here:
- Thu, 18 Jun 2026 10:16:57 am
Shiv Sena-UBT crisis LIVE: Insult to people's mandate, says Congress on reported Sena (UBT) split rumours
Shiv Sena-UBT crisis LIVE: Mumbai Congress president Varsha Gaikwad said the opposition fought the 2024 Lok Sabha elections unitedly against the BJP to "protect the Constitution", but some MPs elected on this anti-BJP platform were now choosing to side with the ruling side.
Maharashtra Congress chief Harshwardhan Sapkal said the "six rebel MPs" were betraying the entire MVA alliance of the Congress, Sena (UBT) and NCP (SP).
"The people had voted against the BJP, but these MPs have disregarded that mandate and gone and sat in the BJP's lap," said Gaikwad, the Mumbai North Central MP, referring to reports that several of the nine Sena (UBT) Lok Sabha members were about to exit.
- Thu, 18 Jun 2026 10:09:00 am
Shiv Sena-UBT crisis LIVE: NCP(SP)'s Anish Gawande slams BJP, says politics turned into ‘reality TV show’
Shiv Sena-UBT crisis LIVE: NCP-SP leader Anish Gawande slammed the BJP for turning “politics in this country into a reality television show” amid the reported split rumours in the Shiv Sena (UBT).
He told PTI: “BJP has turned politics in this country into a reality television show. What is going on? Fly-by-night operations that involve MPs coming to Delhi in the middle of the night. Rumours of money as large as 50 crores or 15 crores being thrown around to buy MPs and MLAs, all of this kind of resort politics and no kind of clarity on where individuals stand.
This is not the way politics is done in this country. There used to be a politics of principle, there used to be a politics even of ambition, but it was not carried out in this cloak-and-dagger manner. I hope that the BJP reflects upon this. The only people who are going to be affected by this move are BJP themselves, because the people will see through their politics."
- Thu, 18 Jun 2026 10:00:53 am
Shiv Sena-UBT crisis LIVE: ‘Rebels’ write to speaker over Shiv Sena merger
Shiv Sena-UBT crisis LIVE: The reported move by the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena to bring six Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs into its fold saw a fresh development on Wednesday, as the MPs informed Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla that they had created a separate faction and intended to merge with the Shiv Sena.
“The MPs have submitted a four-page letter to Birla, in which they have also said they have no faith in the party led by Uddhav Thackeray, adding that it has moved away from the principles of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray,” said a key Sena minister from Maharashtra.
- Thu, 18 Jun 2026 09:49:30 am
Rebellion crisis live updates: ‘Go to upset MPs’ homes and apologise', UP minister tells Akhilesh
Rebellion crisis live updates: Uttar Pradesh minister and Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) chief Om Prakash Rajbhar on Thursday claimed that the Samajwadi Party (SP) "split is definitely going to happen" and advised that party chief Akhilesh Yadav should launch a 'Save Our MPs' campaign.
He claimed that a rebel faction of the party's dissident MPs would soon emerge under a Ballia leader.
In a post on X, Rajbhar wrote, "Ever since yesterday, everyone's been asking what's about to break in the SP? So listen! The rebel faction of SP's dissident MPs will be led by a 'red' from Uttar Pradesh's 'Rebel Land.'"
"And why wouldn't he? The way the SP office yesterday insulted Brahmins under the guise of a conference has deeply hurt the 'red' of 'Rebel Ballia.' The plan was already in place, but yesterday's incident has poured ghee into the fire. The split is definitely going to happen," he added.
- Thu, 18 Jun 2026 09:41:36 am
Rebellion crisis live updates: Key Sena-UBT meeting today
Rebellion crisis live updates: A key meeting of the Shiv Sena (UBT) Parliamentary Party is set to take place in New Delhi today to determine whether dissident MPs' bid to form a separate group will succeed. This comes just a day after a whip was issued directing lawmakers to attend the meeting.
The meeting will take place in the party's office in the Parliament Complex at 11 am on Thursday.
- Thu, 18 Jun 2026 09:21:20 am
Rebellion crisis live updates: What's happening in Sena (UBT) and SP?
Rebellion crisis live updates: Speculations of a possible split within the Shiv Sena (UBT) have intensified after the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena claimed that six of the nine Lok Sabha MPs from the Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray faction had signed a letter seeking to form a separate group and eventually join the Shiv Sena.
Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut on Tuesday alleged that MPs from the party in Maharashtra were being promised up to ₹15 crore in advance to cross over to the Eknath Shinde faction.
Meanwhile, UP minister and SBSP chief Om Prakash Rajbhar claimed that a "major political realignment" was taking place within the Samajwadi Party. He also said that “the entire SP is sitting ready to join the BJP”.
Uttar Pradesh deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya also made a similar claim, saying that 25-26 Samajwadi Party MPs were ready to switch camps. The party currently has 37 MPs from UP.
Akhilesh Yadav said the Samajwadi Party remained united and rejected the allegations.