Shiv Sena-UBT crisis LIVE: Key meet at 11 today in Delhi after party alleges 50 crore offers to switch

Shiv Sena-UBT crisis LIVE: Speculations of a possible split within the Shiv Sena (UBT) have intensified after the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena claimed that six of the nine Lok Sabha MPs from the Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray faction had signed a letter seeking to form a separate group and eventually join the Shiv Sena. ...Read More

The development comes around a week after 20 rebel Trinamool Congress MPs proposed a merger with the relatively unknown Nationalist Citizens Party of India (NCPI) and extended support to the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), strengthening the ruling alliance in the Lok Sabha.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh minister and Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) chief Om Prakash Rajbhar, along with UP deputy chief minister and BJP leader Keshav Prasad Maurya, claimed a possible break-up within the Samajwadi Party. However, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav rejected such claims on Wednesday, saying the party remained united.

Split in Shiv Sena (UBT) imminent?

Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut on Tuesday alleged that MPs from the party in Maharashtra were being promised up to ₹15 crore in advance to cross over to the Eknath Shinde faction. He said anyone wanting to quit should first resign and then return to the people for a fresh mandate.

“I got a call from an important person. He said each MP was offered ₹50 crore to leave the party. ₹15 crore was given as an advance. I was even told the MPs were not willing to sit in the chartered planes till they were given the advance,” he said.

Speculation rose after Uddhav Thackeray held a recent meeting at his residence in Mumbai. Reports suggested that only four of the nine Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs attended. However, the party later said that every MP was present.

Leaders of the Shiv Sena (UBT) have maintained that all the party MPs continue to stand with Uddhav Thackeray.

The claims surfaced even as a number of lawmakers from the Shiv Sena (UBT) camp reportedly met senior leaders from the Shiv Sena and the BJP.

Union minister Pratap Jadhav of the Shiv Sena said it was only a question of time before MPs from the Shiv Sena (UBT) changed sides.

After Jadhav's statement, Uddhav Thackeray asked all nine Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs to be in Mumbai on Sunday. However, party MP Sanjay Raut described the gathering as a "routine" meeting.

BJP claims Samajwadi Party split ahead

UP minister and SBSP chief Om Prakash Rajbhar claimed that a "major political realignment" was taking place within the Samajwadi Party. He also said that “the entire SP is sitting ready to join the BJP”.

Uttar Pradesh deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya also made a similar claim, saying that 25-26 Samajwadi Party MPs were ready to switch camps. The party currently has 37 MPs from UP.

Rejecting the allegations, Akhilesh Yadav said the Samajwadi Party remained united and accused the BJP of having a record of causing splits through pressure and inducements.

"The SP remains united. It weathered many ups and downs in its journey. It is a strong party, and it remains so," he said.