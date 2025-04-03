Shiv Sena's Rahool Kanal urges BookMyShow to not sell tickets for comedian Kunal Kamra's shows

Days after saying that whenever comedian Kunal Kamra comes to Mumbai, he will be welcomed in ‘Shiv Sena style’, the party’s youth leader Rahool N Kanal has urged the ticketing platform BookMyShow to not feature shows by the comedian. Comedian Kunal Kamra has been embroiled in a huge controversy over his new comedy special ‘Naya Bharat’ (File)

In a letter to BookMyShow, dated April 2, Rahool Kanal asked the platform to not sell tickets for Kamra’s shows as he concerns over the latter’s controversial content, reported ANI.

“I, Rahool N Kanal, am addressing this letter in my individual capacity as a concerned citizen to bring to your attention a matter of significant public interest concerning the operations of BookMyShow. It has come to my notice that BookMyShow has previously facilitated ticket sales for shows featuring Mr Kunal Kamra, an individual with a documented history of habitual offensive behavior,” Kanal has written in the letter.

Kanal accused the comedian of allegedly running a vilification campaign against key personalities including the Prime Minister of India and Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra and said that Kamra’s remarks could spark public outrage. He said that Kamra’s content can disrupt social harmony, especially in Mumbai.

"These actions appear to be part of a broader criminal conspiracy, driven by motives that extend far beyond humor or satire," he wrote in the letter.

Concluding the letter, Kanal said that selling the ticket of Kamra’s shows can be perceived as an endorsement of his content. “I earnestly request that you refrain from publishing or promoting Mr. Kamra's shows on your platform. Continuing to facilitate ticket sales for his events could be perceived as an endorsement of his divisive rhetoric, which may have serious repercussions for public sentiment and order in the city," he wrote in the letter addressed to BookMyShow and Big Tree Entertainment.

Kunal Kamra controversy

Comedian Kunal Kamra has been embroiled in a huge controversy over his new comedy special ‘Naya Bharat’ which he released on YouTube on March 24. The uproar is over a song he performed during the show supposedly calling Maharashtra deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde a “traitor”.

Following the release of the special, Shiv Sena workers vandalised the venue where the show was recorded and a defamation case was filed against Kamra. Two more cases have also been filed against him.

The Madras High Court has provided Kamra interim relief from arrest, however, he has been summoned thrice by Mumbai police for questioning in the case.

With ANI inputs.