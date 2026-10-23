Shivakumar alleges ‘industrialist’ attempted sting op on him, Kerala CM using Meta glasses

Karnataka chief minister DK Shivakumar has alleged that an industrialist who met him wearing Meta smart glasses was attempting to record a political conversation as part of a sting operation targeting him and Kerala chief minister VD Satheesan, both Congress leaders.

Shivakumar (in picture) said the visitor had obtained an appointment through officials and initially discussed business before turning to politics, including booth-level strategies and political developments. (@DKShivakumar)

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Shivakumar said the visitor had obtained an appointment through officials and initially discussed business before turning to politics, including booth-level strategies and political developments.

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The glasses, he said, made him suspicious.

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Shivakumar told a Kannada broadcaster that he asked officials to examine the visitor's background. He alleged that the information gathered showed the industrialist had also worn the glasses during a meeting with Satheesan, but not during meetings with Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis or a Union minister.

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{{^usCountry}} “He wore the Meta glasses only when he came to me and VD Satheesan,” Shivakumar said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “He wore the Meta glasses only when he came to me and VD Satheesan,” Shivakumar said. {{/usCountry}}

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Shivakumar did not name the industrialist or provide evidence establishing that the glasses were used to record either meeting. He said authorities had taken precautionary measures but were withholding details.

“Who said action wasn't sought? You just don't know, that's all. We are not disclosing it, that's all. We have taken all precautionary measures,” he said.

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He said he also cautioned his cabinet colleagues against attempts to entrap them through people working around them, telephone calls or other means. “As the head of the government, which is like a family, I have to tell the Cabinet ministers to be conscious and not get fooled,” he said.

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Shivakumar said he had documented the episode and had information about people who might have been involved, but would wait before disclosing their names or records. “I have called them all and kept records. Not now. When the time comes, I will say what has to be said. This is not the time to speak,” he said.

The allegation comes as the Congress in Karnataka and opposition parties are locked in a dispute over purported sting operation videos involving former chief minister Siddaramaiah. The parties have exchanged allegations over the origin and purpose of the recordings.