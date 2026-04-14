Deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar on Monday cautioned state Congress legislators against airing internal matters publicly, even as a group of around 25 Congress MLAs gathered in New Delhi to press for a cabinet reshuffle and greater representation.

Shivakumar calls for discipline amid MLAs’ push for cabinet rejig

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Speaking to reporters at the residence of AICC chief Mallikarjun Kharge, Shivakumar said that meeting the party leadership was not an issue, but indiscipline would not be tolerated. “All MLAs must maintain party discipline. They must respect the party. They should not damage the party’s reputation before the media. The chief minister has already spoken on this matter. Everyone’s future lies with the party, not with the media,” he said.

Responding to questions about the legislators’ visit, Shivakumar said that some had informed in advance. “There is nothing wrong in asking the High Command for a ministerial berth,” he added.

““Even first-time and second-time MLAs can become ministers. This has happened before. But this is not the right time. Elections are still going on. Some have gone to Tamil Nadu. Let the elections happen first, then we can think about this,” he said.

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{{^usCountry}} Shivakumar said his meeting with Kharge was related to party work in Tamil Nadu. “The party had instructed me to go to Tamil Nadu. I went and came back, and need to go again. I had to report on that to the AICC President. I met him and submitted my report,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Shivakumar said his meeting with Kharge was related to party work in Tamil Nadu. “The party had instructed me to go to Tamil Nadu. I went and came back, and need to go again. I had to report on that to the AICC President. I met him and submitted my report,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} According to leaders in the know, the legislators met for a breakfast meeting in Delhi’s Karnataka Bhavan, where they discussed the possibility of a cabinet reshuffle. They reportedly signed a memorandum as part of a coordinated effort to convey their demand for ministerial positions to the party leadership. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to leaders in the know, the legislators met for a breakfast meeting in Delhi’s Karnataka Bhavan, where they discussed the possibility of a cabinet reshuffle. They reportedly signed a memorandum as part of a coordinated effort to convey their demand for ministerial positions to the party leadership. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The push is being framed around the government completing three years in office and the need to induct new faces. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The push is being framed around the government completing three years in office and the need to induct new faces. {{/usCountry}}

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Virajpet MLA AS Ponnanna, who also serves as the chief minister’s legal advisor, told reporters in Madikeri that the demand should not be interpreted as dissent.

State home minister G Parameshwara also said that there was nothing unusual about legislators aspiring to join the cabinet. “The chief minister, the high command, and state party president DK Shivakumar will discuss and decide on the reshuffle,” he said.

Parameshwara added that the Congress follows an established process in cabinet formation, involving consultations between the Pradesh Congress Committee president, the Congress Legislature Party leader and party in-charges before seeking approval from the central leadership.

On whether senior ministers might be asked to step aside, he said leaders would abide by the decision. “If the high command decides, we have to accept it. There is no question of opposing it.”

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Referring to senior colleagues, he added, “Whether it is me or any other senior minister, if the party decides on replacements, we will accept it.”

He also clarified that the current discussions were limited to cabinet restructuring and did not involve any change in the state party leadership. “At present, the discussion is about cabinet reshuffle, not the party president. Such matters are entirely for the high command to decide,” he said.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Arun Dev ...Read More Arun Dev is an Assistant Editor with the Karnataka bureau of Hindustan Times. A journalist for over 10 years, he has written extensively on crime and politics. Read Less

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