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Shivakumar says leadership will make decisions, rejects suggestions of differences

He responded to reports of a possible leadership change as the government nears three years in office, maintaining he has never discussed the matter

Published on: Apr 26, 2026 07:44 pm IST
By HT Correspondent
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Deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar on Sunday said the Congress leadership would take decisions on Karnataka, rejecting suggestions of internal differences within the party. He said he and chief minister Siddaramaiah would accept them whenever decisions are made amid reports of a possible leadership change as the government nears three years in office.

Deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar. (X)

“I have already said that when the time comes, you will get to know [about the decision on the Karnataka leadership]. So I will not tell you,” he said, declining to share details of his discussions with party leaders after returning from Delhi.

He maintained there are no issues and that they have faith in their party and will do what they have to. “They [the Congress leadership] will do what they have to do at the appropriate time,” he said.

He responded to reports of a possible leadership change as the government nears three years in office, maintaining he has never discussed the matter. “I have never discussed this issue. The chief minister and I have both said that we will accept whatever and whenever the high command decides, and we will abide by it,” he said.

He said that the state is willing to utilise additional funds if other states did not avail their share.

 
siddaramaiah
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