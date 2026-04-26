Shivakumar says leadership will make decisions, rejects suggestions of differences

Deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar on Sunday said the Congress leadership would take decisions on Karnataka, rejecting suggestions of internal differences within the party. He said he and chief minister Siddaramaiah would accept them whenever decisions are made amid reports of a possible leadership change as the government nears three years in office.

Deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar. (X)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“I have already said that when the time comes, you will get to know [about the decision on the Karnataka leadership]. So I will not tell you,” he said, declining to share details of his discussions with party leaders after returning from Delhi.

He maintained there are no issues and that they have faith in their party and will do what they have to. “They [the Congress leadership] will do what they have to do at the appropriate time,” he said.

He responded to reports of a possible leadership change as the government nears three years in office, maintaining he has never discussed the matter. “I have never discussed this issue. The chief minister and I have both said that we will accept whatever and whenever the high command decides, and we will abide by it,” he said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} There has been fresh speculation over leadership change in recent months, particularly after the government completed the half of its five-year term in November 2025. Reports have suggested such power-sharing understanding at the time of government formation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} There has been fresh speculation over leadership change in recent months, particularly after the government completed the half of its five-year term in November 2025. Reports have suggested such power-sharing understanding at the time of government formation. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Shivakumar warned party workers against putting up banners for his birthday on May 15. “...no one should put up banners or advertisements for my birthday. If banners are installed, I will ensure that cases are registered against those responsible, whether they are party workers or followers… no one should put such things on roads, this is my personal request,” he said. He added that civic authorities have been instructed to impose fines for violations. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Shivakumar warned party workers against putting up banners for his birthday on May 15. “...no one should put up banners or advertisements for my birthday. If banners are installed, I will ensure that cases are registered against those responsible, whether they are party workers or followers… no one should put such things on roads, this is my personal request,” he said. He added that civic authorities have been instructed to impose fines for violations. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Shivakumar, who he met Union urban development minister Manohar Lal Khattar in Delhi on April 25 to discuss plans for Bengaluru and other cities, said the Karnataka government has proposed 1,082 projects with an estimated cost of ₹1.25 lakh crore. He said the Union government has earmarked ₹1 lakh crore under the Urban Challenge Fund, including ₹5,000 crore for Karnataka. “Certain criteria have been prescribed, and we have submitted proposals for 1,082 projects. Of the total project cost of ₹1.25 lakh crore, the Centre is expected to contribute around ₹32,000-35,000 crore,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Shivakumar, who he met Union urban development minister Manohar Lal Khattar in Delhi on April 25 to discuss plans for Bengaluru and other cities, said the Karnataka government has proposed 1,082 projects with an estimated cost of ₹1.25 lakh crore. He said the Union government has earmarked ₹1 lakh crore under the Urban Challenge Fund, including ₹5,000 crore for Karnataka. “Certain criteria have been prescribed, and we have submitted proposals for 1,082 projects. Of the total project cost of ₹1.25 lakh crore, the Centre is expected to contribute around ₹32,000-35,000 crore,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

He said that the state is willing to utilise additional funds if other states did not avail their share.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON