Shivpal's party merges with Akhilesh's SP amid Dimple's impressive poll show

Shivpal Yadav has merged his Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party with Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party amid an impressive poll performance by the SP in the Uttar Pradesh bypolls; the party is leading in all seats where elections were held on Monday. Dimple Yadav, Akhilesh Yadav's wife, is leading by over two lakh votes in the SP stronghold of Mainpuri. The Lok Sabha seat was previously held by SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav.

Differences appeared to have emerged between the uncle-nephew duo after the February-March elections in Uttar Pradesh. Shivpal's growing proximity with the BJP leaders, him meeting Yogi Adityanath had triggered many a reactions. However, after his brother Mulayam Singh Yadav's death in October, the Yadavs had repaired their ties.

Gripped with grief, they were also seen paying respects to Mulayam Singh Yadav, fondly called as "Netaji".

Shivpal had also extensively campaigned for Dimple after her candidature was announced in the constituency vacated following her father-in-law's death.This had also prompted attacks from the BJP, especially Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath who called Shivpal a "pendulum", suggesting that he had been swinging sides. Shivpal's downgrading of security had also triggered a pushback from Akhilesh Yadav against the BJP and the Yogi Adityanath government.

The BJP fielded former Shivpal aide - Raghuraj Singh Shakya - against Dimple Yadav, and Shivpal Yadav had also criticised him for challenging his "daughter-in-law" in the elections.

On Thursday, as trends suggested huge mandate for Dimple, Shivpal wrote in a tweet in Hindi: "Heartfelt gratitude to well-wishers, friends and hardworking workers for the blessings, love and immense public support received from the voters of Mainpuri parliamentary constituency. Heartfelt thanks to the residents of Jaswantnagar for the blessings given to Dimple Yadav."

Jaswantnagar is Shivpal Yadav's stronghold and that gave Dimple Yadav the most number of seats.

