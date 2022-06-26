Shivraj Chouhan hails Madhya Pradesh team on winning historic maiden Ranji Trophy title | Watch

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday congratulated the state's Ranji Trophy team, shortly after it defeated heavyweights Mumbai to win its historic maiden Ranji Trophy title.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh beat Mumbai by 6 wickets to win historic maiden Ranji Trophy title

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“In the Ranji Trophy 2022 final, the Madhya Pradesh team, with its incredible and unparalleled performance, won not only the match, but also the heart of the people. My heartiest congratulations to the team on this unprecedented achievement. May your winning streak continue uninterruptedly," Chouhan tweeted in Hindi.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“We won, Madhya Pradesh is victorious! Many congratulations on winning the Ranji Trophy,” the chief minister says in a video, sitting in a helicopter.

The BJP leader further congratulated the captain-coach duo of Chandrakant Pandit and Aditya Srivastava, adding that the entire team and staff, on their return to the state capital, Bhopal, will receive a grand welcome and be felicitated in a public ceremony.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia – who is also from the central state – too, congratulated the champions. “#ranjitrophy2022final congratulations team mp on a truly historic win! You have recreated the history of the Holkar era! Well done coach pandit, boys & team MPCA!,” Scinda wrote on Twitter.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the final, which began in Bengaluru on June 22, Madhya Pradesh stunned Mumbai, the record 41-time winners, on the fifth and final day of the summit clash. Chasing 108 in the fourth innings, they reached their target with 6 wickets left to win India's premier first-class cricket competition for the very first time.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON