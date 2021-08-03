Shivraj Chouhan reviews flood situation in MP, says 1,600 people rescued

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday held a review meeting with officials on the flood situation in the state, after which he said that 1,600 people have been rescued till now by National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and their state-level counterparts.

Chouhan also said that the state government has requested for more teams.

"Due to heavy rain and floods, around 1,171 villages in Shivpuri, Sheopur, Datia, Gwalior, Bhind and Rewa areas have been affected. 800 mm of downpour was received in two days. Rescue operations by Air Force will commence once weather gets better," the chief minister said.

"NDRF and SDRF teams have rescued 1,600 people till date, along with 11 by Air Force. 70 SDRF teams are engaged in rescue operations. We have requested for more teams. 200 villages have been surrounded. Our ministers are in contact. I want to reassure people stuck in floods," he added.

Two people were killed due to heavy rain in Shivpuri and neighbouring Sheopur districts.

Nearly 60 people, who were stranded in a flooded building located near the Vijaypur bus stand in Sheopur district following heavy rains, were rescued on Monday after a rescue operation which lasted more than seven hours.

They had gone to Vijapur to attend a marriage on Sunday night, but got stuck as floodwaters entered the premises, officials said.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday issued red and orange alerts for 25 districts in Madhya Pradesh forecasting heavy to extremely heavy rainfall. The red alert predicted very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall, ranging between 115.6 to 204.5 mm or more and thundershowers accompanied by lightning strikes, at isolated places in eight districts namely Gwalior, Shivpuri, Guna, Ashok Nagar, Datia, Sheopur, Morena and Bhind.

The red alert effectively means the situation might worsen in rain-battered Shivpuri and Sheopur districts. Both the alerts are valid till Tuesday.

The orange alert warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall, thundershowers and lightning strikes has been issued for isolated places in 17 districts including Bhopal, Raisen, Rajgarh, Sehore, Vidisha, Ujjain, Dewas, Ratlam, Shajapur, Agar-Malwa, Mandsaur and Neemuch, besides Chhatarpur, Tikamgarh, Sagar, Niwari and Hoshangabad.

Rivers, drains and other water bodies are in full spate in Sheopur and Shivpuri districts, news agency PTI reported quoting officials, who added that many water bodies are overflowing in large parts of Madhya Pradesh. Several areas of Sheopur, located around 400 km from the state capital Bhopal, were inundated after the Parvati river breached its banks following heavy showers.