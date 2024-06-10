Shobha Karandlaje re-inducted as Union minister

Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Shobha Karandlaje has once again taken on the role as union minister in the NDA government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi. With a significant political career marked by both achievements and controversies, Karandlaje’s continuation as a central minister reflects her growing influence within the BJP. BJP leader Shobha Karandlaje takes oath as minister administered by President Droupadi Murmu at the swearing-in ceremony of new Union government, at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi, Sunday, June 9, 2024. (PTI)

Having previously served as the minister of state (MoS) for agriculture and farmer’s welfare in the previous BJP government, Karandlaje’s electoral victory from the Bengaluru North Lok Sabha seat further solidifies her position within the party. Defeating her nearest rival by a record margin of 259,000 votes, Karandlaje showcased her popularity and electoral prowess in the fiercely contested constituency.

Her journey to this moment has not been without challenges. Initially set to contest from the Udupi-Chikkamagaluru Lok Sabha seat, Karandlaje faced stiff resistance and was instead asked to contest from Bengaluru North at the last minute. Undeterred by the sudden change and go-back campaigns from local BJP leaders in Bengaluru, she secured a resounding victory, further establishing herself as a formidable political force in the state’s politics.

A close confidant of former chief minister BS. Yediyurappa, Karandlaje’s rise within the BJP ranks started as the Udupi district BJP women morcha chairperson in 1997. She quickly caught the attention of party leaders. Her close association with Yediyurappa, then known as Yeddyurappa, further bolstered her standing within the party getting an appointment as the secretary of the party’s Karnataka unit in 2000, marking a significant milestone in her political career.

“She has consistently proven that she is loyal to the Yediyurappa. Even though she was asked to contest from Bengaluru, despite the protest from within the party, she held her ground. She is also one of the strong women leaders within the BJP,” said a senior party functionary.

In 2004, Karandlaje made her entry into the Karnataka Legislative Council, signalling her transition into mainstream state politics. Four years later, she received the opportunity to contest in the Legislative Assembly polls from the Yeshwanthpur segment in Bengaluru, securing victory and becoming an MLA for the first time.

Karandlaje’s political career has not been devoid of controversy. Known for her outspoken nature and controversial remarks, she has often found herself embroiled in contentious issues. Karandlaje’s ‘firebrand’ classification is often cited in her frequent public remarks with a communal fervour.

She has also seen herself at the receiving end of controversies. In one such instance, an FIR was filed by the Kerala police in January 2020 against her for allegedly promoting religious hatred. The action was taken based on her tweet that mentioned that several Hindu families in Malappuram district were being denied water as they supported the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019.

Among other recent controversies were the MP’s demand for more police scrutiny at Kerala’s borders to keep a check on the increasing number of people visiting Karnataka in February 2020 (pre-Covid), and alleging the involvement of Keralites in the violent anti-CAA protests in Mangaluru among others.