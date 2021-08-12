Shocked over Unveiling of Shiva Idol, says HC, asks B’luru top cop to probe

Bengaluru: The Karnataka high court on Wednesday directed Bengaluru police commissioner to personally inspect the alleged illegal statue of Shiva constructed on an artificial island inside Begur lake in Bengaluru. The court reiterated that the construction of an artificial island and the installation of a Shiva statue inside Begur lake is not a religious issue but a legal one.

A division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Oka and Justice M Nagaprasanna in its order termed the unveiling of the statue as a ‘shocking incident’. “A shocking incident of unveiling Shiva Idol installed by BBMP on Begur lake island has been brought to the notice of this court. Our attention is invited to the interim orders dated August 30, 2019, September 17, 2019, and February 22, 2021, which in no uncertain terms prohibit the said activity.”

The controversial statue was constructed on an artificial island, which was created by encroaching Begur lake. Though the construction inside Begur lake was stopped through a stay order by the Karnataka high court nearly two years ago in August 2019, the court was informed on August 8 by the petitioner Leo Saldanha that the Shiva statue which was under wraps was unveiled and saffron flags were installed in preparation for its consecration.

The counsel appearing for the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) in court said that the statue was covered on Wednesday morning at 11:45 am by officials with police protection. However, despite the HC order, on Wednesday evening some Hindutva activists removed the covers of the statue once again.

“We direct the AGA (full form) to forward a copy of the memo along with annexures to the Commissioner of Police, Bengaluru, who will personally look into the matter and initiate action in accordance with the law,” the order added.

“Openly in daylight, orders of the court are defied by making an appeal, the state must act on its own.” Further, the court in its order said, “BBMP says status quo ante has been restored today by again covering the statute and by removing the flags on the island. If anyone is aggrieved by the orders passed by this court, he has statutory remedies available,” said the order.

During the hearing on Wednesday morning, the state had informed the court that appropriate action will be taken against those violating the order. However, officials in the police confirmed to HT that no one has been booked for the unveiling the statue on Wednesday evening.