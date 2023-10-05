Shooter Tara Shahdeo's ex-husband gets life term in forced conversion case

A Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court in Ranchi on Thursday pronounced the quantum of punishment to Ranjit Kohli alias Raqibul Hasan, convicted of pressurising his wife, a national shooter, to change her religion. The conviction comes six years after the central agency filed a chargesheet on the complaint lodged by Tara Shahdeo. While Raqibul was sentenced to life term, his mother Kausar Rani has been sentenced to 10 years imprisonment. The then registrar of the High Court Mustaque Ahmed, accused of conspiring, has been sentenced to 15 years imprisonment.

National shooter Tara Shahdeo.(ANI file)

“I want to thank the court and the CBI who served me justice. This justice is not just for me, every daughter in the country will gain trust that whoever does this to them will be punished”, Shahdeo told ANI after the verdict.“People who do this would be afraid to not treat someone like this... When my fight started, it was labelled as domestic violence. But my efforts were that this should not happen with any girl. People were hesitant to speak that word. After this judgement, they would come up against it openly”, she added.

Here's all you need to know about the case:1. In her complaint, Shahdeo had claimed she married her husband Ranjit Kohli alias Raqibul Hasan on June 7, 2014. The national shooter claimed her husband and the then registrar of high court Mustaque Ahmed, started pressurising her from the second day of marriage to change religion and undergo Nikaah. 2. The central agency had taken over the probe in 2015 and registered a case in Delhi. 3. Tara Shahdeo was granted a divorce by a family court in Ranchi in June 2018 on grounds of cruelty. 4. She had petitioned to the court that Hasan had provided false information regarding his religion and tricked her into marriage. 5. Shahdeo had also accused Hasan of torturing for refusing to convert to Islam. The Centre had also sought a report from the Jharkhand government over the case.

