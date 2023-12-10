Shooters’ aide arrested in Rajput Karni Sena chief’s murder: Police

A 23-year-old man was arrested from Haryana on Saturday for allegedly aiding two prime accused flee after they shot dead Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi, president of the Shri Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena (SRRKS), a Hindu right-wing outfit, earlier this week in Jaipur, Rajasthan Police said on Saturday.

Ramveer Jatt was arrested from his house at Sureti Pilaniyan village in Mahendragarh district of Haryana, a senior police officer said (HT)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ramveer Jatt (23) was arrested from his house at Sureti Pilaniyan village in Mahendragarh district of Haryana, a senior police officer said. The accused is a childhood friend of one of the shooters, Nitin Fouji, also from Mahendragarh. Police have identified the other shooter as Rohit Rathore, a resident of Jaipur.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Gogamedi was shot dead in his Jaipur residence by Rathore and Fouji on Tuesday. The shooters entered Gogamedi’s house in Shyam Nagar area with the help of his neighbour Naveen Singh Shekhawat, and shot both of them around 1.15pm. A local resident, Hemraj, also sustained bullet injuries after the accused shot him near Gogamedi’s house, snatched his two-wheeler and fled.

“After the incident, Ramveer Jatt helped Rathore and Fouji escape. The shooters reached Ajmer Road on the scooter they snatched from Hemraj, following which Jatt picked them up on his bike and dropped them off at Bagru toll plaza,” assistant commissioner of police (ACP), Jaipur, Kailash Bishnoi said. “The two shooters then took a Nagaur-bound Rajasthan Roadways bus and went absconding.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The shooters later took a cab to Sujangarh in Churu district from Didwana bus depot.

The ACP also said that Jatt and Fouji had studied in the same school in Mahendragarh. “Jatt completed a Master of science (MSc) degree in mathematics from a Jaipur-based college last April before returning to his village,” Bishnoi said. “On November 9, Fouji and his aides fired at a police party from the Mahendragarh Sadar police station and went absconding. Jatt had arranged a hostel in Jaipur for Fouji to stay for a few days.”

After primary investigation, the police arrested Jatt from his house on Saturday.

“Both Rathore and Fouji are absconding. They are escaping the police with disguises and hiding identities. Police are searching them at probable neighbouring districts and states. We will arrest them soon,” additional director general of police (crime) Dinesh MN had said on Thursday. He also announced a reward of ₹50,000 each for information about the shooters’ whereabouts.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Hours after the incident, a member of notorious jailed criminal Lawrence Bishnoi’s gang claimed the responsibility of the murder in a purported social media post. Rajasthan director general of police (DGP) Umesh Sharma has formed a special investigation team (SIT), with Dinesh MN as its supervisor, to probe into the murder case.

A senior police officer said the shooters while travelling in the Rajasthan Roadways bus had allegedly contacted their associate to book a cab for Sujangarh. “Primary investigation suggests they contacted one of their associates from the Nagaur-bound bus to arrange a car for them.”

On Thursday, a Didwana-based cab driver informed the police that he dropped off the two shooters at Sujangarh in Churu district from Didwana bus depot on the night of the incident. Cab driver Yogesh Sharma told the police that the shooters later boarded a Delhi-bound private bus at Sujangarh bus stand.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}