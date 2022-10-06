Short spells of rain expected to continue in parts of northwest, central India

Short spells of rain were expected to continue in parts of northwest and central India on Thursday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

“A low-pressure area lies over west-central Bay of Bengal and neighbouring areas. It is very likely to move west-northwestwards towards the Andhra Pradesh coast in the next two days. A trough runs from the cyclonic circulation associated with the above low-pressure area to Bangladesh in lower and middle tropospheric levels,” IMD said.

IMD said that intense rain spells were expected in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Uttar Pradesh until the weekend. Heavy rainfall was likely in parts of east and northeast India over the next three to four days.

IMD said widespread, light to moderate rainfall was expected in Odisha, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh until Friday.

Fairly widespread to widespread light and moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls and thunderstorms or lightning were likely in Uttarakhand until Saturday.