‘Should have three children’: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's population advice for all Indians

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Thursday said that all Indians should have three children so that population is sufficient and under control too. RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat spoke during an event at Raiwasa Dham in Rajasthan’s Sikar.(ANI File)

While speaking on the last day of his three-day lecture series in New Delhi, Bhagwat spoke on a range of issues, including RSS' relations with the BJP, the recently introduced bills to remove ministers, and the education policy.

He said that India's population policy recommends 2.1 children, adding that 2.1 children means having 3.

“India's average is 2.1. It is fine. But there is no .1 children... 2.1 means three. So, every Indian should ensure that they have three children in their family. I am saying this from country's point of view,” Bhagwant said.

He also raised concern regarding the population imbalance and said that the country should ensure that the population is both under control and also sufficient.

“There is also a concern regarding the population imbalance. In order to ensure that the population is under control and also sufficient, there should be three children,” he said.

"The population is growing across every communities. The growth rate in Hindu was decreasing, now it is decreasing even more. In other communities, it was not decreasing to that extent, but even their population is decreasing," he added.