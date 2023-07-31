'Should I do aarti…?': CM Yogi defends bulldozer action; says no riots in 6 yrs

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath hit out at his critics who often call him a divisive politician, saying there had been “no riot, no curfew” in the state for the past six years and all festivals were celebrated in peace. In an interview with ANI Editor Smita Prakash, the firebrand BJP leader said that his government did not resort to pretence and hypocrisy.

UP chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.(ANI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“I have been CM for over 6 years now. There have been no riots in the state since 2017. No curfew was imposed in the past 6 years and all festivals were celebrated peacefully,” Adityanath said when he was asked about the criticism of his Hindu hardliner image.

Referring to allegations that many opposition candidates had been prevented from filing nominations in panchayat polls, Yogi Adityanath said that every individual has the right to fight elections.

“People who talk big, see how elections are to be held. There were elections to urban bodies, panchayats, assembly in Uttar Pradesh and panchayat elections were held in West Bengal. What happened? Do they want to make the country (like) West Bengal, the way the TMC government did in West Bengal (and the UP government),” there is a difference,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“We did not resort to pretence or hypocrisy. Everybody has the right to fight elections and the person should get it. They can contest the election and if they are capable, they will win. If we are capable, we will win, if we are not, we will lose and it should be like that. If the person is an opponent and capable of winning, he should win. This is a democratic right. We cannot deprive him of this,” he added.

The chief minister also defended the controversial bulldozer action against criminals and mafia in the state.

“...Should I do 'aarti' of those who have illegally grabbed government property? The people of UP want action against criminals and mafia,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON