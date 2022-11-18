Shraddha Walkar murder: Aaftab's narco test within 5 days; Court says no 3rd degree

A Delhi court on Friday ordered Rohini Forensic Science Lab to conduct a narco test of accused Aaftab Poonawala within five days in the Shraddha Walkar murder case. It also said there will be no third-degree measure on the accused. On Thursday, the Saket Court allowed a narco-analysis test for lie detection on the accused after the police found several discrepancies in Poonawala's statements.

Metropolitan magistrate Vijayshree Rathore on Friday said, "The Investigating Officer (IO) is further directed not to use any other third-degree measures." Third-degree refers to physical assault.

The narco test is a type of investigative technique that attempts to bring out the truth from an individual.

The gruesome murder took place on May 18 as Poonawala - reportedly inspired by the American series ‘Dexter’ -- allegedly chopped his partner - Shraddha Walkar - into 35 pieces and disposed them of across the city over the course of several months.

As the Delhi Police held the accused, several chilling details emerged during his interrogation.

According to recent reports, the accused admitted to being high on marijuana on the day of the murder, claimed police sources, reported news agency ANI.

On May 18, the accused had an argument with Shraddha over managing household expenses and bringing some stuff from Mumbai to Delhi. After the argument, Aftab left home, and smoked a marijuana cigarette, claimed the sources.

"When he came back, Shraddha started yelling at him again. Following which, he got furious and strangled her so violently that she stopped breathing," the police sources told ANI.

Meanwhile, Poonawala's custody has also been extended by five days.

